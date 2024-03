Business volume increased by 7.0% to €7.8 billion

Revenue climbed by 6.5% to €6.4 billion

EBT increased by 6.8% to €374.5 million

Operating cash flow reached a record level of €459.0 million

Bechtle made seven acquisitions to strengthen market presence

Dividend to increase to €0.70 per share

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Bechtle is on 15.03.2024.

