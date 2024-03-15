Nemetschek Group Suggests Boosting Dividend to EUR 0.48 per Share
In a testament to its robust performance in 2023, Nemetschek Group has announced plans to boost its dividend by 6.7% to EUR 0.48 per share, marking the eleventh straight year of dividend growth.
- Nemetschek Group proposes an increase in dividend to EUR 0.48 per share, a 6.7% increase from the previous year's EUR 0.45 per share.
- This proposal marks the eleventh consecutive year of dividend increase for the company.
- With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would rise to EUR 55.4 million, up from the previous year's EUR 52.0 million.
- The proposed increase is based on the company's strong business performance in 2023, despite the uncertain economic environment.
- In 2023, the Group increased its revenue by 6.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.0%) to EUR 851.6 million and achieved an EBITDA margin of 30.3%.
- The Annual General Meeting to decide on the proposed dividend increase is scheduled for May 23, 2024.
