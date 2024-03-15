Nemetschek Group proposes an increase in dividend to EUR 0.48 per share, a 6.7% increase from the previous year's EUR 0.45 per share.

This proposal marks the eleventh consecutive year of dividend increase for the company.

With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would rise to EUR 55.4 million, up from the previous year's EUR 52.0 million.

The proposed increase is based on the company's strong business performance in 2023, despite the uncertain economic environment.

In 2023, the Group increased its revenue by 6.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.0%) to EUR 851.6 million and achieved an EBITDA margin of 30.3%.

The Annual General Meeting to decide on the proposed dividend increase is scheduled for May 23, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nemetschek is on 21.03.2024.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 86,52EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 86,56EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.274,82PKT (+0,14 %).





