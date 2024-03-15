Germany Now on Course to Reach CO2 Goals / The reduction in carbon dixioide emissions from 2022 to 2023 suggest that Germany can meet its ambitious climate targets by 2030

Ten percent - that was the annual decrease in German CO2 output last year, according to the Federal Environmental Agency (Umweltbundesamt). Germany emitted 673 million tons of greenhouse gasses in 2023, 76 million million tons fewer than the …



