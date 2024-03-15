    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare Germany Now on Course to Reach CO2 Goals / The reduction in carbon dixioide emissions from 2022 to 2023 suggest that Germany can meet its ambitious climate targets by 2030

    Berlin (ots) - Ten percent - that was the annual decrease in German CO2 output
    last year, according to the Federal Environmental Agency (Umweltbundesamt).
    Germany emitted 673 million tons of greenhouse gasses in 2023, 76 million
    million tons fewer than the previous year.

    That represents a reduction of around ten percent and the biggest drop since
    1990. Extrapolated into the future, the decrease would mean that Germany would
    be to achieve its aim of lowering CO2 emissions by 65 percent of 1990 levels at
    the end of this decade.

    "For the first time, the numbers show that Germany is on course," said Minister
    for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck in reaction to the
    figures. "If we stay that course, we'll reach our 2030 climate goals."

    The 2023 paint a variable picture sector by sector. Transportation and buildings
    missed their annual targets, but that deficit was made up by others, including
    energy and industry.

    "All in all, this is very positive news for Germany as a business location,"
    says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest, the country's international
    business promotion agency. "Climate neutrality is at the absolute center of
    Germany's economic strategy for the future, as more and more companies will want
    and need to do business sustainably. These figures show that this potential
    advantage can indeed be reality in Europe's largest economy."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
    Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
    markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
    setting up shop in Germany.

    Contact:

    Andreas Bilfinger
    Germany Trade & Invest
    T: +49 30200099173
    mailto:andreas.bilfinger@gtai.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5736346
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest


    news aktuell
