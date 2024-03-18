Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 12/24
BUSD zu USD
Wochenperformance: +63,32 %
Platz 1
ZRX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +53,75 %
Platz 2
AVAX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +46,91 %
Platz 3
SOL zu USD
Wochenperformance: +43,82 %
Platz 4
TONCOIN zu USD
Wochenperformance: +40,81 %
Platz 5
MKR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +24,08 %
Platz 6
NFT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +21,88 %
Platz 7
GT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +18,74 %
Platz 8
NEAR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +14,27 %
Platz 9
APT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Platz 10
QNT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +9,73 %
Platz 11
RNDR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +9,21 %
Platz 12
BNB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +9,19 %
Platz 13
SUI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +8,67 %
Platz 14
LRC zu USD
Wochenperformance: +7,83 %
Platz 15
MASK zu USD
Wochenperformance: +7,66 %
Platz 16
LEO zu USD
Wochenperformance: +7,48 %
Platz 17
CELO zu USD
Wochenperformance: +7,14 %
Platz 18
FTM zu USD
Wochenperformance: +7,14 %
Platz 19
INJ zu USD
Wochenperformance: +6,84 %
Platz 20
Der Bitcoin hat eine Wochenperformance von -1,06 %. ETH zu USD weißt eine Wochenperformance von -6,19 % auf. SOL zu USD änderte sich auf Wochensicht um +43,82 %.
