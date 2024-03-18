Group net income improves to EUR 1.8 billion

Return on equity of 19.0% comfortably above minimum target

Reinsurance revenue climbs to EUR 24.5 billion

Contractual service margin (net) increases by 17.4% to EUR 7.7 billion

Substantially improved risk-adjusted prices and conditions in property and casualty reinsurance

Proposed dividend distribution of EUR 7.20 per share including special dividend

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hannover Rueck is on 18.03.2024.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 245,95EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.005,00PKT (+0,06 %).





