Hannover Rueck Surpasses Annual Earnings Goal, Boosts Dividend
The company's financial performance has seen a significant upswing, with group net income soaring to EUR 1.8 billion and reinsurance revenue reaching EUR 24.5 billion.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Group net income improves to EUR 1.8 billion
- Return on equity of 19.0% comfortably above minimum target
- Reinsurance revenue climbs to EUR 24.5 billion
- Contractual service margin (net) increases by 17.4% to EUR 7.7 billion
- Substantially improved risk-adjusted prices and conditions in property and casualty reinsurance
- Proposed dividend distribution of EUR 7.20 per share including special dividend
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hannover Rueck is on 18.03.2024.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 245,95EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.005,00PKT (+0,06 %).
ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221
