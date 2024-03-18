Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Norgine Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize PEDMARQSI in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand
Research Triangle Park, N.C. and Uxbridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Agreement
Enhances Norgine's commitment to bringing transformative therapies to patients
in Europe, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand who currently do not have access to
a therapy to treat this life altering condition
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage
specialty pharmaceutical company, and Norgine, a leading European specialist
pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement under
which Norgine will commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, Australia and New
Zealand. PEDMARQSI is the first and only approved therapy in the EU and U.K. for
the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapy
in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid
tumors.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Fennec will receive EUR 40 million
in upfront consideration and up to EUR 210 million in additional commercial and
regulatory milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of
PEDMARQSI in the licensed territories up to the mid-twenties. Norgine will be
responsible for all commercialization activities in the licensed territories and
will hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.
It is estimated that more than 5,000 pediatric patients annually are eligible
for platinum-based chemotherapy in Europe. PEDMARQSI was granted EU marketing
authorization by the European Commission in June 2023, and received UK approval
from the MHRA in October 2023. Approvals were based on safety and efficacy data
from two open-label, randomized Phase 3 trials, SIOPEL 6 (pivotal) and Clinical
Oncology Group [COG] Protocol ACCL0431. The studies compared PEDMARQSI plus
cisplatin-based regimens to cisplatin-based regimens alone for the reduction of
cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients. PEDMARQSI holds eight
years plus two years of data and market protection in Europe based on its
Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization. Approval in Switzerland, Australia and
