Research Triangle Park, N.C. and Uxbridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Agreement

pairs Norgine's commercial expertise and leading European footprint with

PEDMARQSI(TM), the first and only approved therapy in the European Union and

U.K. for reducing the risk of cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric

patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors



Fennec will receive EUR40 million in upfront and up to EUR210 million in

additional commercial and regulatory milestones, and tiered royalties up to the

mid-twenties





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Enhances Norgine's commitment to bringing transformative therapies to patientsin Europe, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand who currently do not have access toa therapy to treat this life altering conditionFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stagespecialty pharmaceutical company, and Norgine, a leading European specialistpharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement underwhich Norgine will commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, Australia and NewZealand. PEDMARQSI is the first and only approved therapy in the EU and U.K. forthe prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapyin patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solidtumors.Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Fennec will receive EUR 40 millionin upfront consideration and up to EUR 210 million in additional commercial andregulatory milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales ofPEDMARQSI in the licensed territories up to the mid-twenties. Norgine will beresponsible for all commercialization activities in the licensed territories andwill hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.It is estimated that more than 5,000 pediatric patients annually are eligiblefor platinum-based chemotherapy in Europe. PEDMARQSI was granted EU marketingauthorization by the European Commission in June 2023, and received UK approvalfrom the MHRA in October 2023. Approvals were based on safety and efficacy datafrom two open-label, randomized Phase 3 trials, SIOPEL 6 (pivotal) and ClinicalOncology Group [COG] Protocol ACCL0431. The studies compared PEDMARQSI pluscisplatin-based regimens to cisplatin-based regimens alone for the reduction ofcisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients. PEDMARQSI holds eightyears plus two years of data and market protection in Europe based on itsPediatric Use Marketing Authorization. Approval in Switzerland, Australia and