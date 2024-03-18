    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Norgine Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize PEDMARQSI in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

    Research Triangle Park, N.C. and Uxbridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Agreement
    pairs Norgine's commercial expertise and leading European footprint with
    PEDMARQSI(TM), the first and only approved therapy in the European Union and
    U.K. for reducing the risk of cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric
    patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors

    Fennec will receive EUR40 million in upfront and up to EUR210 million in
    additional commercial and regulatory milestones, and tiered royalties up to the
    mid-twenties

    Enhances Norgine's commitment to bringing transformative therapies to patients
    in Europe, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand who currently do not have access to
    a therapy to treat this life altering condition

    Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage
    specialty pharmaceutical company, and Norgine, a leading European specialist
    pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement under
    which Norgine will commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, Australia and New
    Zealand. PEDMARQSI is the first and only approved therapy in the EU and U.K. for
    the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapy
    in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid
    tumors.

    Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Fennec will receive EUR 40 million
    in upfront consideration and up to EUR 210 million in additional commercial and
    regulatory milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of
    PEDMARQSI in the licensed territories up to the mid-twenties. Norgine will be
    responsible for all commercialization activities in the licensed territories and
    will hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.

    It is estimated that more than 5,000 pediatric patients annually are eligible
    for platinum-based chemotherapy in Europe. PEDMARQSI was granted EU marketing
    authorization by the European Commission in June 2023, and received UK approval
    from the MHRA in October 2023. Approvals were based on safety and efficacy data
    from two open-label, randomized Phase 3 trials, SIOPEL 6 (pivotal) and Clinical
    Oncology Group [COG] Protocol ACCL0431. The studies compared PEDMARQSI plus
    cisplatin-based regimens to cisplatin-based regimens alone for the reduction of
    cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients. PEDMARQSI holds eight
    years plus two years of data and market protection in Europe based on its
    Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization. Approval in Switzerland, Australia and
