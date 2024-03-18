    checkAd

    Geneva/Frankfurt (ots) - AvS Advisors, a global boutique firm advising family
    businesses and privately held organizations on governance and leadership
    challenges, is proud to announce that it now is a Certified B Corporation. Being
    part of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy
    testifies to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, integrity,
    and responsible ownership and leadership practices. AvS Advisors looks forward
    to collaborating with the 130+ Swiss B Corps and 8,300+ B Corps globally to
    bring about systems change and stronger sustainability performance in the
    private sector.

    Since its founding in 2011 the consultancy built a solid track record of
    high-quality practices, serving clients with an international team of seasoned
    advisors representing a wide variety of nationalities and languages. Operating
    as a global "One Firm", AvS Advisors draws on the vast experience of its
    consultants in guiding and supporting family businesses, family offices, and
    privately held organizations. As drivers of excellence, the firm is proud of its
    near 100% success rate in - often complex and challenging - governance and
    leadership matters.

    "For AvS Advisors, being part of the global B Corp community confirms our
    dedication to promoting responsible ownership and leadership, including equal
    opportunity as well as diversity. We strive to push boundaries in governance and
    leadership practices to enhance responsible decision-making, inclusivity, and
    respect for the planet," says Andreas von Specht, Managing Partner of AvS
    Advisors.

    AvS Advisors is a leading player in the identification and evaluation of leaders
    capable of driving the transition towards sustainability, purpose, and true
    value creation. For privately held businesses and their owners, winning - and
    retaining - top leadership talent is critical to securing their long-term future
    and contributing to the wellbeing of the planet.

    "We are pleased to welcome AvS Advisors in the fast-growing Swiss B Corps
    Community. The DNA of the company is closely matching that of our movement, and
    we share common values of long-term prosperity, using business as a force for
    good, and sustainable governance practices," says Sébastien Chahidi, Director B
    Corp Certification SME & Community at B Lab Switzerland.

    Philipp Fleischmann, Partner of AvS Advisors, emphasizes the need to continue
    pushing boundaries: "We strive to inspire and to guide our clients on their
    sustainable leadership and ownership journey. In doing so, we ensure that
    entrepreneurial families and owners remain resilient and future-proof in an
    ever-changing world."

    About AvS Advisors

    AvS Advisors is a global boutique firm advising privately held businesses and
    their owners on making the right strategy and leadership decisions to ensure the
    viability of their organizations. Guided by integrity and our ethos of
    excellence, our diverse team of forward-thinking seasoned advisors offer
    tailored, actionable counsel in key matters of governance and leadership, e.g.,
    strategic ownership advisory, succession management, executive and board search,
    management potential analysis, and board performance advisory. Complemented by
    our high-performing research center, we achieve unparalleled, exceptional
    results, contributing to the long-term and sustainable success of our clients.
    With offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, we are future-proofing ownership
    through excellence in leadership across the world.

    For more information about AvS Advisors and its perception of sustainable
    practices, please visit:

    http://www.avs-advisors.com

    About B Lab(TM)

    B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all
    people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools,
    and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We
    mobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to address
    society's most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments,
    academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change.
    Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to
    support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative
    economy.

    About Certified B Corporation(TM)

    Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet
    high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and
    accountability. Find out more about B Lab in Switzerland on the B Lab
    Switzerland Foundation website.

    Contact:

    Philipp Fleischmann, Partner, AvS - International Trusted Advisors GmbH
    Knesebeckstrasse 91, 10623 Berlin, Germany +49 (30) 4397104-10
    mailto:p.fleischmann@avs-advisors.com

    Foundation B Lab Switzerland
    Press & Media Team
    Rue de Lyon 77
    1203 Geneva
    mailto:media@blab-switzerland.ch

