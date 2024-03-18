AvS Advisors
B Corp Certification Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability (FOTO)
Geneva/Frankfurt (ots) - AvS Advisors, a global boutique firm advising family
businesses and privately held organizations on governance and leadership
challenges, is proud to announce that it now is a Certified B Corporation. Being
part of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy
testifies to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, integrity,
and responsible ownership and leadership practices. AvS Advisors looks forward
to collaborating with the 130+ Swiss B Corps and 8,300+ B Corps globally to
bring about systems change and stronger sustainability performance in the
private sector.
Since its founding in 2011 the consultancy built a solid track record of
high-quality practices, serving clients with an international team of seasoned
advisors representing a wide variety of nationalities and languages. Operating
as a global "One Firm", AvS Advisors draws on the vast experience of its
consultants in guiding and supporting family businesses, family offices, and
privately held organizations. As drivers of excellence, the firm is proud of its
near 100% success rate in - often complex and challenging - governance and
leadership matters.
"For AvS Advisors, being part of the global B Corp community confirms our
dedication to promoting responsible ownership and leadership, including equal
opportunity as well as diversity. We strive to push boundaries in governance and
leadership practices to enhance responsible decision-making, inclusivity, and
respect for the planet," says Andreas von Specht, Managing Partner of AvS
Advisors.
AvS Advisors is a leading player in the identification and evaluation of leaders
capable of driving the transition towards sustainability, purpose, and true
value creation. For privately held businesses and their owners, winning - and
retaining - top leadership talent is critical to securing their long-term future
and contributing to the wellbeing of the planet.
"We are pleased to welcome AvS Advisors in the fast-growing Swiss B Corps
Community. The DNA of the company is closely matching that of our movement, and
we share common values of long-term prosperity, using business as a force for
good, and sustainable governance practices," says Sébastien Chahidi, Director B
Corp Certification SME & Community at B Lab Switzerland.
Philipp Fleischmann, Partner of AvS Advisors, emphasizes the need to continue
pushing boundaries: "We strive to inspire and to guide our clients on their
sustainable leadership and ownership journey. In doing so, we ensure that
entrepreneurial families and owners remain resilient and future-proof in an
ever-changing world."
About AvS Advisors
AvS Advisors is a global boutique firm advising privately held businesses and
their owners on making the right strategy and leadership decisions to ensure the
viability of their organizations. Guided by integrity and our ethos of
excellence, our diverse team of forward-thinking seasoned advisors offer
tailored, actionable counsel in key matters of governance and leadership, e.g.,
strategic ownership advisory, succession management, executive and board search,
management potential analysis, and board performance advisory. Complemented by
our high-performing research center, we achieve unparalleled, exceptional
results, contributing to the long-term and sustainable success of our clients.
With offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, we are future-proofing ownership
through excellence in leadership across the world.
For more information about AvS Advisors and its perception of sustainable
practices, please visit:
http://www.avs-advisors.com
About B Lab(TM)
B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all
people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools,
and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We
mobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to address
society's most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments,
academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change.
Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to
support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative
economy.
About Certified B Corporation(TM)
Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet
high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and
accountability. Find out more about B Lab in Switzerland on the B Lab
Switzerland Foundation website.
Contact:
Philipp Fleischmann, Partner, AvS - International Trusted Advisors GmbH
Knesebeckstrasse 91, 10623 Berlin, Germany +49 (30) 4397104-10
mailto:p.fleischmann@avs-advisors.com
Foundation B Lab Switzerland
Press & Media Team
Rue de Lyon 77
1203 Geneva
mailto:media@blab-switzerland.ch
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134941/5737370
OTS: AvS - International Trusted Advisors GmbH
