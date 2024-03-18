Geneva/Frankfurt (ots) - AvS Advisors, a global boutique firm advising family

businesses and privately held organizations on governance and leadership

challenges, is proud to announce that it now is a Certified B Corporation. Being

part of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy

testifies to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, integrity,

and responsible ownership and leadership practices. AvS Advisors looks forward

to collaborating with the 130+ Swiss B Corps and 8,300+ B Corps globally to

bring about systems change and stronger sustainability performance in the

private sector.



Since its founding in 2011 the consultancy built a solid track record of

high-quality practices, serving clients with an international team of seasoned

advisors representing a wide variety of nationalities and languages. Operating

as a global "One Firm", AvS Advisors draws on the vast experience of its

consultants in guiding and supporting family businesses, family offices, and

privately held organizations. As drivers of excellence, the firm is proud of its

near 100% success rate in - often complex and challenging - governance and

leadership matters.





"For AvS Advisors, being part of the global B Corp community confirms ourdedication to promoting responsible ownership and leadership, including equalopportunity as well as diversity. We strive to push boundaries in governance andleadership practices to enhance responsible decision-making, inclusivity, andrespect for the planet," says Andreas von Specht, Managing Partner of AvSAdvisors.AvS Advisors is a leading player in the identification and evaluation of leaderscapable of driving the transition towards sustainability, purpose, and truevalue creation. For privately held businesses and their owners, winning - andretaining - top leadership talent is critical to securing their long-term futureand contributing to the wellbeing of the planet."We are pleased to welcome AvS Advisors in the fast-growing Swiss B CorpsCommunity. The DNA of the company is closely matching that of our movement, andwe share common values of long-term prosperity, using business as a force forgood, and sustainable governance practices," says Sébastien Chahidi, Director BCorp Certification SME & Community at B Lab Switzerland.Philipp Fleischmann, Partner of AvS Advisors, emphasizes the need to continuepushing boundaries: "We strive to inspire and to guide our clients on theirsustainable leadership and ownership journey. In doing so, we ensure thatentrepreneurial families and owners remain resilient and future-proof in anever-changing world."About AvS AdvisorsAvS Advisors is a global boutique firm advising privately held businesses andtheir owners on making the right strategy and leadership decisions to ensure theviability of their organizations. Guided by integrity and our ethos ofexcellence, our diverse team of forward-thinking seasoned advisors offertailored, actionable counsel in key matters of governance and leadership, e.g.,strategic ownership advisory, succession management, executive and board search,management potential analysis, and board performance advisory. Complemented byour high-performing research center, we achieve unparalleled, exceptionalresults, contributing to the long-term and sustainable success of our clients.With offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, we are future-proofing ownershipthrough excellence in leadership across the world.For more information about AvS Advisors and its perception of sustainablepractices, please visit:http://www.avs-advisors.comAbout B Lab(TM)B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit allpeople, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools,and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. Wemobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to addresssociety's most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments,academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change.Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change tosupport our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerativeeconomy.About Certified B Corporation(TM)Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meethigh standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, andaccountability. Find out more about B Lab in Switzerland on the B LabSwitzerland Foundation website.