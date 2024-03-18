Unveiling the Potential of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stocks
CEWE, a leading photo service provider, is set to propose its fifteenth consecutive dividend increase following robust financial results in 2023, with a turnover of 780.2 million euros.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE plans fifteenth dividend increase in a row - Proposed dividend increase to 2.60 euros per eligible share - Strong financial results for 2023: Group turnover increased to 780.2 million euros, Group EBIT rose to 83.9 million euros - Proposal for appropriation of net income to be submitted to Annual General Meeting - Dividend yield of 2.6% based on year-end share price of 101.20 euros - CEWE to present complete, audited annual financial statements on March 22, 2024
The next important date, Press release on the results of 2023 and planning for 2024, at CEWE Stiftung is on 22.03.2024.
The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 102,30EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.898,77PKT (-0,22 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,19 %
-0,39 %
-3,96 %
0,00 %
+11,87 %
-17,10 %
+25,83 %
+103,60 %
+8.003,86 %
ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte