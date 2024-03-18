    checkAd

    CEWE, a leading photo service provider, is set to propose its fifteenth consecutive dividend increase following robust financial results in 2023, with a turnover of 780.2 million euros.

    • CEWE plans fifteenth dividend increase in a row - Proposed dividend increase to 2.60 euros per eligible share - Strong financial results for 2023: Group turnover increased to 780.2 million euros, Group EBIT rose to 83.9 million euros - Proposal for appropriation of net income to be submitted to Annual General Meeting - Dividend yield of 2.6% based on year-end share price of 101.20 euros - CEWE to present complete, audited annual financial statements on March 22, 2024

    The next important date, Press release on the results of 2023 and planning for 2024, at CEWE Stiftung is on 22.03.2024.

    The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 102,30EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.898,77PKT (-0,22 %).


