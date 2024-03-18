Medios Takes Over Dutch Leader in Pharmaceutical Compounding Services
In a strategic move, Medios AG is set to acquire Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V., a key player in pharmaceutical compounding across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. This significant acquisition is projected to boost Medios' revenue and EBITDA in the coming years.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios AG acquires Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V., a pharmaceutical compounding platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain - The acquisition is expected to generate revenue of €160 million in 2023 with an EBITDA of €29 million - The purchase price includes €235.3 million in cash and 1.7 million new Medios shares valued at €23.9 million - The transaction is financed by existing cash and a €200 million credit facility - The completion of the acquisition is expected in the second quarter of 2024 - Medios expects revenue in FY 2024 to reach €1.9 to €2.1 billion with an EBITDA of €82 to €91 million, based on the acquisition of Ceban in Q2
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 13,950EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
