     Medios Takes Over Dutch Leader in Pharmaceutical Compounding Services

    In a significant move towards becoming the top European Specialty Pharma platform, Medios AG has announced its acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V., a leading pharmaceutical compounding service in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

    • Medios AG acquires Dutch market leader in pharmaceutical compounding services - Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. is a fast-growing leading pharmaceutical compounding platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain - Medios' acquisition of Ceban is an important step in building the leading European Specialty Pharma platform - The purchase price for 100% of Ceban shares includes a cash component of €235.3 million and 1.7 million Medios shares - Medios expects substantial increase in revenue and margin for FY 2024 and mid-term targets to be reached in 2025 - Ceban Pharmaceuticals has a market leading position in pharmaceutical compounding in the Netherlands, top-3 position in Belgium, and top-5 position in Spain.

    The price of Medios at the time of the news was 14,090EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
