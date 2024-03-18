Medios Takes Over Dutch Leader in Pharmaceutical Compounding Services
In a significant move towards becoming the top European Specialty Pharma platform, Medios AG has announced its acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V., a leading pharmaceutical compounding service in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios AG acquires Dutch market leader in pharmaceutical compounding services - Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. is a fast-growing leading pharmaceutical compounding platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain - Medios' acquisition of Ceban is an important step in building the leading European Specialty Pharma platform - The purchase price for 100% of Ceban shares includes a cash component of €235.3 million and 1.7 million Medios shares - Medios expects substantial increase in revenue and margin for FY 2024 and mid-term targets to be reached in 2025 - Ceban Pharmaceuticals has a market leading position in pharmaceutical compounding in the Netherlands, top-3 position in Belgium, and top-5 position in Spain.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 14,090EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.
