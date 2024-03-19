Unveiling the Final Financial Figures of Fiscal Year 2023
The Amadeus Fire Group has released its financial results for 2023, showcasing a solid performance with a 8.7% increase in consolidated revenue and a 3.5% rise in operating EBITA.
- Amadeus Fire Group confirmed its preliminary figures for financial year 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 8.7 percent to € 442.4 million and operating EBITA rising by 3.5 percent to € 70.4 million.
- The Training segment performed particularly well, with the operating segment result almost doubling with an increase of 92 percent.
- The Personnel Services segment experienced growth, but productivity was impaired and there was an unforeseen negative impact on revenue and earnings due to high sickness rate.
- Despite growth in operating EBITA, the Amadeus Fire Group fell slightly short of its target of growing by around 7 percent in 2023.
- At the end of the 2023 financial year, consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of Amadeus Fire AG totalled € 40.4 million and undiluted earnings per share amounted to € 7.12.
- The company plans to propose a 50 cent or 11 percent increase in the dividend to exactly € 5.00 per share at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Amadeus FiRe is on 19.03.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.883,76PKT (-0,33 %).
ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310
