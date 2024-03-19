DEUTZ Hits Record Earnings, Enters New Year with High Confidence
In a remarkable financial feat, DEUTZ has posted record earnings in 2023, with an impressive 8% revenue increase to €2.1 billion. The company continues to focus on sustainable technologies and global expansion.
- DEUTZ achieved record earnings in 2023 with revenue up by almost 8% to €2.1 billion - Adjusted group earnings increased by 34.7% to €120.4 million - DEUTZ met its guidance for the third year in a row - The company expects revenue between €1.9 billion and €2.1 billion for the new financial year - DEUTZ focuses on clean combustion engines, green technologies, and global expansion of service business - The company's service business revenue increased to €484 million, aiming to keep engines running sustainably
