DEUTZ achieved record earnings in 2023 with revenue up by almost 8% to €2.1 billion - Adjusted group earnings increased by 34.7% to €120.4 million - DEUTZ met its guidance for the third year in a row - The company expects revenue between €1.9 billion and €2.1 billion for the new financial year - DEUTZ focuses on clean combustion engines, green technologies, and global expansion of service business - The company's service business revenue increased to €484 million, aiming to keep engines running sustainably

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Deutz is on 19.03.2024.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 5,8525EUR and was down -2,30 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.878,84PKT (-0,04 %).





