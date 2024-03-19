London (ots/PRNewswire) - In Retail Week's "Supply Chain 2025" report, nShift

Retail Week's " Supply Chain 2025(https://download.retail-week-connect.com/landing/supply-chain-2025?ref=nshi) "report, sponsored by nShift, explores how retailers are using technologyincluding AI and robotics to transform their supply chains and boostcompetitiveness. The report serves as a blueprint for businesses looking toupgrade their supply chain and logistics capabilities to drive sustained growth.nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, explains in thereport how retailers need to rethink delivery management in order to capitalizeon these innovations.The report explores how:- Innovations are transforming the last mile - from robotic and zero-emissionsdeliveries, to "blended retail", advances shaping the future of ecommercedelivery demonstrate their importance to customers- Returns management strategies are crucial - returns risk eating into profitsand creating extra emissions. Investing in the right online technology isessential to tackling returns- Multi-carrier capability is essential to the delivery process - rather thanrelying on one or a handful of carriers, forward-thinking retailers areputting together delivery capabilities that reflect their brand and fit aroundtheir customers. Offering the right delivery options can increase conversionrates by up to 20%- Measuring and managing emissions - not all emissions are within the retailer'scontrol. But by measuring carbon emissions, businesses can create meaningfulstrategies to reduce them and then monitor the progress of these strategiesJohan Hellman , VP Product & Carrier management at nShift said, "Retailers canprovide the delivery capabilities customers expect by connecting their carriersvia a core 'book and print' service. This transforms order fulfillment, lowerscomplexity, and can increase customer conversions. Integrating all theseservices through one market-leading provider will deliver a broader service,with less risk."Such a book and print, or delivery management system can form the beating heartof the business. Should the service fail, it can create huge disruption acrossthe supply chain. But by placing reliable cloud shipping software at the centerof the delivery process, there are fewer moving parts, reducing the risk ofsystem failure."nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. Through the world'slargest carrier library, it provides connections to over 1000 carriers, enablingretailers to offer real choice. Our solutions enable retailers to accelerateecommerce growth by making it easier to expand internationally, deliver moreefficiently and create a better customer experience.nShift enables warehouses to unlock efficiencies in logistics and fulfillment.It provides a tested and reliable service which is used each year to power onebillion shipments around the world.http://www.nshift.com/