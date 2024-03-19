    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - In Retail Week's "Supply Chain 2025" report, nShift
    explains how "book and print" capabilities are shaping the future of ecommerce
    delivery

    Reliable technology is the key to building a supply chain fit for the future,
    according to nShift's contribution to a new report.

    Retail Week's " Supply Chain 2025
    (https://download.retail-week-connect.com/landing/supply-chain-2025?ref=nshi) "
    report, sponsored by nShift, explores how retailers are using technology
    including AI and robotics to transform their supply chains and boost
    competitiveness. The report serves as a blueprint for businesses looking to
    upgrade their supply chain and logistics capabilities to drive sustained growth.

    nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, explains in the
    report how retailers need to rethink delivery management in order to capitalize
    on these innovations.

    The report explores how:

    - Innovations are transforming the last mile - from robotic and zero-emissions
    deliveries, to "blended retail", advances shaping the future of ecommerce
    delivery demonstrate their importance to customers
    - Returns management strategies are crucial - returns risk eating into profits
    and creating extra emissions. Investing in the right online technology is
    essential to tackling returns
    - Multi-carrier capability is essential to the delivery process - rather than
    relying on one or a handful of carriers, forward-thinking retailers are
    putting together delivery capabilities that reflect their brand and fit around
    their customers. Offering the right delivery options can increase conversion
    rates by up to 20%
    - Measuring and managing emissions - not all emissions are within the retailer's
    control. But by measuring carbon emissions, businesses can create meaningful
    strategies to reduce them and then monitor the progress of these strategies

    Johan Hellman , VP Product & Carrier management at nShift said, "Retailers can
    provide the delivery capabilities customers expect by connecting their carriers
    via a core 'book and print' service. This transforms order fulfillment, lowers
    complexity, and can increase customer conversions. Integrating all these
    services through one market-leading provider will deliver a broader service,
    with less risk.

    "Such a book and print, or delivery management system can form the beating heart
    of the business. Should the service fail, it can create huge disruption across
    the supply chain. But by placing reliable cloud shipping software at the center
    of the delivery process, there are fewer moving parts, reducing the risk of
    system failure."

    nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. Through the world's
    largest carrier library, it provides connections to over 1000 carriers, enabling
    retailers to offer real choice. Our solutions enable retailers to accelerate
    ecommerce growth by making it easier to expand internationally, deliver more
    efficiently and create a better customer experience.

    nShift enables warehouses to unlock efficiencies in logistics and fulfillment.
    It provides a tested and reliable service which is used each year to power one
    billion shipments around the world.

    http://www.nshift.com/

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

