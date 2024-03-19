Berlin (ots) - EUR 121.4 billion was spent in Germany on reasearch and

development - more than ever before in a single year.



According to the Federal Statistical Office, the amount of money devoted to R&D

rose by seven percent in 2022, reaching an all-time high. The figures include

commercial, university and non-university research.



R&D investments by businesses grew by eight percent, reaching EUR 81.8 billion.

That's more than two-thirds of all the money invested in R&D.







percent of GDP since 2020. Germany has exceeded the EU guideline of three

percent for R&D investments for the past six years in a row.



"The German government intends to increase the percentage of R&D to GDP to 3.5

percent by 2025," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the German agency for

international economic promotion, Germany Trade & Invest. "The growth in this

investment shows how much Germany prioritized research and development. It's a

central element in Germany's drive to be one of the leading locations for

investments in high tech."



Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal

Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign

markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies

setting up shop in Germany.



Contact:



Andreas

Germany Trade & Invest

T: +49 30200099173

mailto:andreas.bilfinger@gtai.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5738942

OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



Expenditures for research and development in Germany have amounted to 3.1percent of GDP since 2020. Germany has exceeded the EU guideline of threepercent for R&D investments for the past six years in a row."The German government intends to increase the percentage of R&D to GDP to 3.5percent by 2025," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the German agency forinternational economic promotion, Germany Trade & Invest. "The growth in thisinvestment shows how much Germany prioritized research and development. It's acentral element in Germany's drive to be one of the leading locations forinvestments in high tech."Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up shop in Germany.Contact:Andreas Bilfinger Germany Trade & InvestT: +49 30200099173mailto:andreas.bilfinger@gtai.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5738942OTS: Germany Trade & Invest