2022 Marked a Record for German R&D Investments
Berlin (ots) - EUR 121.4 billion was spent in Germany on reasearch and
development - more than ever before in a single year.
According to the Federal Statistical Office, the amount of money devoted to R&D
rose by seven percent in 2022, reaching an all-time high. The figures include
commercial, university and non-university research.
R&D investments by businesses grew by eight percent, reaching EUR 81.8 billion.
That's more than two-thirds of all the money invested in R&D.
Expenditures for research and development in Germany have amounted to 3.1
percent of GDP since 2020. Germany has exceeded the EU guideline of three
percent for R&D investments for the past six years in a row.
"The German government intends to increase the percentage of R&D to GDP to 3.5
percent by 2025," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the German agency for
international economic promotion, Germany Trade & Invest. "The growth in this
investment shows how much Germany prioritized research and development. It's a
central element in Germany's drive to be one of the leading locations for
investments in high tech."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Andreas Bilfinger
Germany Trade & Invest
T: +49 30200099173
mailto:andreas.bilfinger@gtai.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5738942
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
