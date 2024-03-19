    checkAd

     53  0 Kommentare 2022 Marked a Record for German R&D Investments

    Berlin (ots) - EUR 121.4 billion was spent in Germany on reasearch and
    development - more than ever before in a single year.

    According to the Federal Statistical Office, the amount of money devoted to R&D
    rose by seven percent in 2022, reaching an all-time high. The figures include
    commercial, university and non-university research.

    R&D investments by businesses grew by eight percent, reaching EUR 81.8 billion.
    That's more than two-thirds of all the money invested in R&D.

    Expenditures for research and development in Germany have amounted to 3.1
    percent of GDP since 2020. Germany has exceeded the EU guideline of three
    percent for R&D investments for the past six years in a row.

    "The German government intends to increase the percentage of R&D to GDP to 3.5
    percent by 2025," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the German agency for
    international economic promotion, Germany Trade & Invest. "The growth in this
    investment shows how much Germany prioritized research and development. It's a
    central element in Germany's drive to be one of the leading locations for
    investments in high tech."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
    Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
    markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
    setting up shop in Germany.

    Contact:

    Andreas Bilfinger
    Germany Trade & Invest
    T: +49 30200099173
    mailto:andreas.bilfinger@gtai.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5738942
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2022 Marked a Record for German R&D Investments EUR 121.4 billion was spent in Germany on reasearch and development - more than ever before in a single year. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the amount of money devoted to R&D rose by seven percent in 2022, reaching an all-time high. …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer