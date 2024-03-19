PlusPlus Capital Financial 11% Bond Update: Reorganization Petition & Call on March 25, 2024
Facing financial challenges, PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. is taking proactive steps towards restructuring, aiming to protect both the company and its creditors. The firm is optimistic about the upcoming changes and invites stakeholders to learn more.
- PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. plans to file a reorganization petition to safeguard the interests of the company and its creditors - The deadline for adoption of the restructuring plan is 26 March 2024, with a submission deadline to the Harju District Court by 01 April 2024 - The court must issue a ruling on the reorganization petition within 21 days of filing, with a maximum stay of proceedings for four months - PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. is confident that restructuring under similar principles as the parent company's plan will help cope with financial difficulties - Investors and analysts are invited to an update call on 25 March 2024 to hear about the progress of the reorganization - PlusPlus Capital is a technology-driven receivables management company operating in the Baltic and Finnish regions, aiming to increase market share and strengthen its position as a leading player in the regional market
