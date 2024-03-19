Eckert & Ziegler Cuts Dividend for Future Investments, Forecasts 2024 Earnings Growth
Eckert & Ziegler SE, a leading player in the radiopharmaceuticals market, has announced a strategic shift in its financial approach, reducing dividends to fund future high-return projects and increase independence from external financing.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE has decided to reduce its dividend to €0.05 per share to finance future investments
- The retained liquidity will be used to finance new high-return projects in the radiopharmaceuticals market, including the expansion of global production capacities
- The dividend reduction is also aimed at ensuring greater independence from external financing
- EZAG shareholders will receive one additional Pentixapharm share for each EZAG share in the planned split-off of Pentixapharm AG
- In the 2023 financial year, the Eckert & Ziegler Group increased sales by 11% to €246.1 million with a net profit of €26.3 million
- For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects sales of just under €265 million and EBIT from continuing operations before one-off effects of around €50 million.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 22.03.2024.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 38,22EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.861,05PKT (-0,16 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,84 %
+1,83 %
-5,71 %
+4,00 %
-29,13 %
-40,35 %
+84,52 %
+569,70 %
+826,02 %
ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte