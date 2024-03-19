Eckert & Ziegler SE has decided to reduce its dividend to €0.05 per share to finance future investments

The retained liquidity will be used to finance new high-return projects in the radiopharmaceuticals market, including the expansion of global production capacities

The dividend reduction is also aimed at ensuring greater independence from external financing

EZAG shareholders will receive one additional Pentixapharm share for each EZAG share in the planned split-off of Pentixapharm AG

In the 2023 financial year, the Eckert & Ziegler Group increased sales by 11% to €246.1 million with a net profit of €26.3 million

For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects sales of just under €265 million and EBIT from continuing operations before one-off effects of around €50 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 22.03.2024.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 38,22EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.861,05PKT (-0,16 %).





