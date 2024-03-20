    checkAd

     German Homes: Steady Financial Performance in 2023

    In the fiscal year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen SE showcased a steady performance, reporting a Group FFO of €521.8 million and a decreased NAV of €16,976.6 million. The firm also announced significant strategic changes.

    Foto: Deutsche Wohnen SE
    • Deutsche Wohnen SE reported a stable performance in the financial year 2023 with a Group FFO of €521.8 million and NAV decreased to €16,976.6 million.
    • The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.5%.
    • The company decided to sell its nursing care activities, which will no longer form part of the corporate strategy.
    • Deutsche Wohnen will make a clearer distinction between earnings orientation and liquidity orientation in its management system.
    • The company will reconcile EBITDA to earnings before taxes (EBT) as the central measure of earnings and will also report its Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) in the future.
    • As of 31 December 2023, Deutsche Wohnen's portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

    The next important date, Publication of Consolidated/Annual Financial Statements 2023 - Business Report 2023, at Deutsche Wohnen is on 20.03.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.866,07PKT (-0,13 %).


    ISIN:DE000A0HN5C6WKN:A0HN5C






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
