Deutsche Wohnen SE reported a stable performance in the financial year 2023 with a Group FFO of €521.8 million and NAV decreased to €16,976.6 million.

The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.5%.

The company decided to sell its nursing care activities, which will no longer form part of the corporate strategy.

Deutsche Wohnen will make a clearer distinction between earnings orientation and liquidity orientation in its management system.

The company will reconcile EBITDA to earnings before taxes (EBT) as the central measure of earnings and will also report its Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) in the future.

As of 31 December 2023, Deutsche Wohnen's portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

The next important date, Publication of Consolidated/Annual Financial Statements 2023 - Business Report 2023, at Deutsche Wohnen is on 20.03.2024.

