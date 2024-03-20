German Homes: Steady Financial Performance in 2023
In the fiscal year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen SE showcased a steady performance, reporting a Group FFO of €521.8 million and a decreased NAV of €16,976.6 million. The firm also announced significant strategic changes.
Foto: Deutsche Wohnen SE
- Deutsche Wohnen SE reported a stable performance in the financial year 2023 with a Group FFO of €521.8 million and NAV decreased to €16,976.6 million.
- The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.5%.
- The company decided to sell its nursing care activities, which will no longer form part of the corporate strategy.
- Deutsche Wohnen will make a clearer distinction between earnings orientation and liquidity orientation in its management system.
- The company will reconcile EBITDA to earnings before taxes (EBT) as the central measure of earnings and will also report its Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) in the future.
- As of 31 December 2023, Deutsche Wohnen's portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
The next important date, Publication of Consolidated/Annual Financial Statements 2023 - Business Report 2023, at Deutsche Wohnen is on 20.03.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.866,07PKT (-0,13 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,05 %
-1,80 %
-7,38 %
-22,22 %
-2,63 %
-54,27 %
-58,22 %
+32,65 %
-89,96 %
ISIN:DE000A0HN5C6WKN:A0HN5C
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte