INDUS Holding AG reports an operating income (EBIT) of EUR 149.6 million for the fiscal year 2023, up from EUR 133.7 million the previous year, with sales remaining stable at EUR 1.80 billion.

The company's EBIT margin rose to 8.3% from 7.4% in the previous year, due to good operating performance and lower impairment losses.

INDUS proposes a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, with a high free cash flow of EUR 198.9 million leaving scope for acquisitions and distributions.

The Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments all made relatively equal contributions to sales and income, despite challenging market conditions.

The company's earnings after taxes increased to EUR 56.1 million, up from EUR -41.4 million the previous year.

INDUS plans to invest EUR 70 million in acquisitions in 2024, with a focus on continued growth despite a subdued macroeconomic outlook.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at INDUS Holding is on 20.03.2024.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 25,08EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.866,07PKT (-0,13 %).





