PVA TePla Outperforms 2023 Forecast with Stellar Sales and Earnings
In the fiscal year 2023, PVA TePla AG, a leading technology company, witnessed a significant surge in group sales and EBITDA, while maintaining a high order intake. The firm's future plans and forecasts further underscore its robust growth trajectory.
- Group sales for PVA TePla AG grew by 28% from EUR 205.2 million to EUR 263.4 million in fiscal year 2023
- Group EBITDA increased by 38% to EUR 41.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.8%
- Order intake remained high at EUR 221.8 million
- The company aims to double sales to around EUR 500 million by 2028
- PVA TePla's technology portfolio and new PVA Technology Hub strengthen its leading position
- Forecast for FY 2024 includes sales increase to EUR 270 to 290 million and EBITDA of EUR 47-51 million, with further growth expected in 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PVA TePla is on 20.03.2024.
The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 22,440EUR and was up +3,31 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.857,59PKT (-0,06 %).
ISIN:DE0007461006WKN:746100
