Altech Advanced Materials AG Unveils Final Feasibility Study Results for CERENERGY Battery Plant
Altech Advanced Materials AG has unveiled the final feasibility study results for the CERENERGY battery plant, set to be a game-changer in the battery industry with its significant production capacity and innovative technology.
- Altech Advanced Materials AG has published the results of the final feasibility study for the CERENERGY battery plant.
- The plant, located in Schwarze Pumpe, has a planned annual production capacity of 120 MWh, with a sales potential of EUR 106 million per year at full capacity utilization.
- The net present value (NPV) of the plant is EUR 169 million, with an internal rate of return of 19% and a capital repayment period of 3.7 years.
- The investment costs for the battery plant are estimated to be EUR 156 million.
- The CERENERGY sodium chloride solid-state battery has significantly lower operating costs than conventional lithium-ion batteries and does not require critical materials such as graphite, lithium, and cobalt.
- Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Batteries Ltd, and the joint venture partner, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V., plan to enter the financing phase of the project.
ISIN:DE000A31C3Y4WKN:A31C3Y
