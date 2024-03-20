Godrej Lawkim Motors eyes the European Export market to drive future growth
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - ~ The company is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the
next three years
Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its
business Godrej Lawkim Motors is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next
three years, with 50% of the revenue coming from exports. This growth is being
driven by the transition of the global automotive industry towards electric
motors, as well as the implementation of zero-carbon emission policies in many
European countries. These trends have also contributed to the growth of exports.
The business is participating in CoilTech Deutschland to showcase its expertise
in precision lamination and components for multiple applications.
Godrej Lawkim Motors has a strong footprint in the European markets of Germany,
the United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. With a deep
understanding of the requirements of different countries in Europe, and
demonstrated expertise in designing and developing motor components, Godrej
Lawkim Motors serves industries such as robotics, automation, off-road vehicles,
and actuation. The company supplies lamination and components, including motor
stator-rotor stacks, wound stators, die-cast rotors, end-shields and also
produces complete assembled motors for actuation applications for some
customers. The business has also obtained necessary certifications, including
VDA 6.3 certification for the automotive industry.
Xercsis Marker, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Lawkim
Motors, Godrej & Boyce , said, "With the automotive sector in Germany poised for
growth, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend and further
expand our presence in the European market. Our in-house capability to exceed
normal quality standards, along with our expert technical engineers, uniquely
positions us for this task. This achievement underscores our commitment to
providing high-quality, precision-engineered components that meet the evolving
needs of the global automotive industry. We believe that our presence in the
European market will help us expand our customer base and create new
opportunities for our business."
The products exported by Godrej Lawkim Motors have been manufactured using the
latest technology and have been specially designed to provide high levels of
efficiency and durability. With Germany poised for growth in the automotive
sector, Godrej Lawkim Motors aims to capitalize on this trend.
To know more about Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. click here
(https://www.godrej.com/) .
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/3613334/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej-l
awkim-motors-eyes-the-european-export-market-to-drive-future-growth-302094061.ht
ml
Contact:
Simran Yadav,
+91 98285 84993,
simran.yadav@adfactorspr.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173906/5739727
OTS: Godrej & Boyce
