    Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - ~ The company is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the
    next three years

    Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its
    business Godrej Lawkim Motors is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next
    three years, with 50% of the revenue coming from exports. This growth is being
    driven by the transition of the global automotive industry towards electric
    motors, as well as the implementation of zero-carbon emission policies in many
    European countries. These trends have also contributed to the growth of exports.
    The business is participating in CoilTech Deutschland to showcase its expertise
    in precision lamination and components for multiple applications.

    Godrej Lawkim Motors has a strong footprint in the European markets of Germany,
    the United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. With a deep
    understanding of the requirements of different countries in Europe, and
    demonstrated expertise in designing and developing motor components, Godrej
    Lawkim Motors serves industries such as robotics, automation, off-road vehicles,
    and actuation. The company supplies lamination and components, including motor
    stator-rotor stacks, wound stators, die-cast rotors, end-shields and also
    produces complete assembled motors for actuation applications for some
    customers. The business has also obtained necessary certifications, including
    VDA 6.3 certification for the automotive industry.

    Xercsis Marker, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Lawkim
    Motors, Godrej & Boyce , said, "With the automotive sector in Germany poised for
    growth, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend and further
    expand our presence in the European market. Our in-house capability to exceed
    normal quality standards, along with our expert technical engineers, uniquely
    positions us for this task. This achievement underscores our commitment to
    providing high-quality, precision-engineered components that meet the evolving
    needs of the global automotive industry. We believe that our presence in the
    European market will help us expand our customer base and create new
    opportunities for our business."

    The products exported by Godrej Lawkim Motors have been manufactured using the
    latest technology and have been specially designed to provide high levels of
    efficiency and durability. With Germany poised for growth in the automotive
    sector, Godrej Lawkim Motors aims to capitalize on this trend.

    Contact:

    Simran Yadav,
    +91 98285 84993,
    simran.yadav@adfactorspr.com

