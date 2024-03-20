Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - ~ The company is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the

next three years



Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its

business Godrej Lawkim Motors is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next

three years, with 50% of the revenue coming from exports. This growth is being

driven by the transition of the global automotive industry towards electric

motors, as well as the implementation of zero-carbon emission policies in many

European countries. These trends have also contributed to the growth of exports.

The business is participating in CoilTech Deutschland to showcase its expertise

in precision lamination and components for multiple applications.



Godrej Lawkim Motors has a strong footprint in the European markets of Germany,

the United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. With a deep

understanding of the requirements of different countries in Europe, and

demonstrated expertise in designing and developing motor components, Godrej

Lawkim Motors serves industries such as robotics, automation, off-road vehicles,

and actuation. The company supplies lamination and components, including motor

stator-rotor stacks, wound stators, die-cast rotors, end-shields and also

produces complete assembled motors for actuation applications for some

customers. The business has also obtained necessary certifications, including

VDA 6.3 certification for the automotive industry.







Xercsis Marker, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej LawkimMotors, Godrej & Boyce , said, "With the automotive sector in Germany poised forgrowth, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend and furtherexpand our presence in the European market. Our in-house capability to exceednormal quality standards, along with our expert technical engineers, uniquelypositions us for this task. This achievement underscores our commitment toproviding high-quality, precision-engineered components that meet the evolvingneeds of the global automotive industry. We believe that our presence in theEuropean market will help us expand our customer base and create newopportunities for our business."The products exported by Godrej Lawkim Motors have been manufactured using thelatest technology and have been specially designed to provide high levels ofefficiency and durability. With Germany poised for growth in the automotivesector, Godrej Lawkim Motors aims to capitalize on this trend.To know more about Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. click here(https://www.godrej.com/) .Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/3613334/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej-lawkim-motors-eyes-the-european-export-market-to-drive-future-growth-302094061.htmlContact:Simran Yadav,+91 98285 84993,simran.yadav@adfactorspr.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173906/5739727OTS: Godrej & Boyce