Simplifying Complexity for Global Merchants with Boku
Edison Investment Research Limited has recently provided an insightful outlook on Boku (BOKU), a company revolutionizing payment processes for global merchants. Boku's strategic expansion in the local payment method market has resulted in impressive revenue growth.
- Edison Investment Research Limited issued an outlook on Boku (BOKU), a company that simplifies payment processes for global merchants.
- Boku's strategy to expand its local payment method (LPM) market offering led to a 30% revenue growth in FY23, with 15% growth from the core direct carrier billing (DCB) business and 153% growth from eWallets and real-time payments.
- Boku's EBITDA grew by 27% year on year as the company continued to invest in building its LPM network from a technological and regulatory perspective.
- All major merchants are using or planning to use Boku's wider portfolio of payment methods, which should lead to faster growth in the non-card payment market and allow Boku to leverage its investment in its mobile-first platform to drive growth in earnings and cash generation.
- Boku is trading at a small premium to its peer group on FY24/25 EV/EBITDA multiples.
- Edison estimates that the share price is factoring in revenue growth of 4.5% and average EBITDA margins of 35% for FY27–33, well below the company’s targets. If the company meets its targets by FY27, the shares could be worth 251p.
