Nemetschek Group achieved all financial targets for 2023, with revenue growth of 8.0% and EBITDA margin of 30.3%

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 26.7% to EUR 718.6 million

Subscription & SaaS grew by 51.1% to EUR 301.8 million

For 2024, the company targets currency-adjusted revenue growth of 10% to 11% and EBITDA margin in the range of 30% to 31%

Nemetschek Group expects further acceleration of growth in 2025

The company continues to transition its business model to subscription and SaaS models.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nemetschek is on 21.03.2024.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 88,29EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,33EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.353,48PKT (+0,31 %).





