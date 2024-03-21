Nemetschek Aims for High Profit Double-Digit Growth in FY 2024 After Successful FY 2023
In 2023, Nemetschek Group hit all its financial goals, boasting an 8.0% revenue growth and a 30.3% EBITDA margin. The company also saw significant growth in its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Subscription & SaaS sectors.
- Nemetschek Group achieved all financial targets for 2023, with revenue growth of 8.0% and EBITDA margin of 30.3%
- Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 26.7% to EUR 718.6 million
- Subscription & SaaS grew by 51.1% to EUR 301.8 million
- For 2024, the company targets currency-adjusted revenue growth of 10% to 11% and EBITDA margin in the range of 30% to 31%
- Nemetschek Group expects further acceleration of growth in 2025
- The company continues to transition its business model to subscription and SaaS models.
