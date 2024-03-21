R&S Group Reveals 2023 Key Figures for VT5 Acquisition Company Pref Registered (A), Forecasts Positive 2024 Outlook
R&S Group Holding AG has unveiled impressive financial results for FY 2023, demonstrating robust growth and a promising outlook for 2024, driven by Europe's ongoing transition to renewable energy and grid modernization.
- R&S Group Holding AG announced key figures for FY 2023, with net sales of CHF 216.9 million, equivalent to organic sales growth of 40%.
- The company reported an order intake of CHF 245.0 million, up by 6% when adjusted for divested business, and an order backlog at year-end 2023 of CHF 185.7 million, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year.
- The adjusted EBIT was CHF 37.5 million, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 18.6%, and the adjusted net profit was CHF 28.9 million, an increase of CHF 23.0 million.
- The company's strong balance sheet with a net financial position of CHF 6.7 million at year-end allows for a dividend payment proposal of 0.25 per share.
- R&S Group confirms its guidance for 2024 with net sales growth of 9%-12% and an EBIT margin in the range of 16%-18%, backed by a solid order intake and strong order backlog.
- The company's strong performance in 2023 and a positive demand forecast for 2024 is primarily driven by the continuing shift to renewable energy sources and grid modernization in Europe.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
