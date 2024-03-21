    checkAd

     29  0 Kommentare IONOS Group SE Triumphs with Stellar Financial Success in 2023

    In a triumphant display of financial prowess, IONOS Group SE reported a prosperous 2023, boasting significant growth in sales, EBITDA, and customer base, alongside innovative AI-based product introductions.

    • IONOS Group SE had a successful financial year in 2023 - Sales increased by 10.1% to €1.423 billion in 2023 - Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.9% to €390.3 million in 2023 - The company increased its customer base by around 190,000 to 6.19 million - IONOS introduced AI-based innovations in website building, newsletter tools, and domain search - The company published guidance for 2024 and 2025, expecting sales growth of around 11% in 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 28.5%

    The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 20,275EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    IONOS Group

    +0,25 %
    +1,05 %
    -0,25 %
    +16,52 %
    +38,30 %
    -2,98 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    IONOS Group SE Triumphs with Stellar Financial Success in 2023 In a triumphant display of financial prowess, IONOS Group SE reported a prosperous 2023, boasting significant growth in sales, EBITDA, and customer base, alongside innovative AI-based product introductions.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer