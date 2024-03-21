IONOS Group SE had a successful financial year in 2023 - Sales increased by 10.1% to €1.423 billion in 2023 - Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.9% to €390.3 million in 2023 - The company increased its customer base by around 190,000 to 6.19 million - IONOS introduced AI-based innovations in website building, newsletter tools, and domain search - The company published guidance for 2024 and 2025, expecting sales growth of around 11% in 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 28.5%

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 20,275EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).





