IONOS Group SE Triumphs with Stellar Financial Success in 2023
In a triumphant display of financial prowess, IONOS Group SE reported a prosperous 2023, boasting significant growth in sales, EBITDA, and customer base, alongside innovative AI-based product introductions.
- IONOS Group SE had a successful financial year in 2023 - Sales increased by 10.1% to €1.423 billion in 2023 - Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.9% to €390.3 million in 2023 - The company increased its customer base by around 190,000 to 6.19 million - IONOS introduced AI-based innovations in website building, newsletter tools, and domain search - The company published guidance for 2024 and 2025, expecting sales growth of around 11% in 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 28.5%
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 20,275EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,25 %
+1,05 %
-0,25 %
+16,52 %
+38,30 %
-2,98 %
ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte