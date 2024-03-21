United Internet AG reported a successful fiscal year 2023 with customer contracts increasing by 1.03 million to 28.49 million contracts.

Sales grew by 5.0% to EUR 6.213 billion.

EBITDA increased by 2.2% to EUR 1.300 billion, despite increased start-up costs for the construction of the 1&1 mobile network.

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share.

Cash capex rose by EUR 74.6 million to EUR 756.0 million due to high level of investment in the expansion of the fiber-optic network and the mobile network.

For the fiscal year 2024, United Internet expects an increase in consolidated sales to approx. EUR 6.5 billion and EBITDA growth to approx. EUR 1.42 billion.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at United Internet is on 21.03.2024.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 22,010EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.353,48PKT (+0,31 %).





