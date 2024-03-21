1&1 AG had a successful fiscal year in 2023, with customer contracts increasing by 480,000 to 16.26 million.

Revenue for the company increased by 3.4% to €4,097 million, with service revenues accounting for €3,243 million.

EBITDA decreased by 5.7% to €653.8 million, due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

The company forecasts a 4% increase in service revenue and a 10% increase in EBITDA for 2024.

Earnings per share decreased by 13.9% to €1.79, including a €0.19 decrease due to depreciation and amortization on investments in the 1&1 mobile network.

The company plans to propose an unchanged dividend of €0.05 per share for the fiscal year 2023 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 16, 2024.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at 1&1 is on 21.03.2024.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 16,940EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).





