CEWE plans further turnover and earnings growth in 2024 - Turnover increased to €780.2 million in 2023, EBIT rose to €83.9 million - 15th consecutive dividend increase proposed at €2.60 per share for 2023 - CEWE aims for turnover of up to €820 million and EBIT of up to €87 million in 2024 - Photofinishing segment saw significant growth in 2023 - CEWE's equity ratio, free cash flow, and ROCE all increased in 2023

The next important date, Press release on the results of 2023 and planning for 2024, at CEWE Stiftung is on 22.03.2024.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 103,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.

