CEWE Stiftung Projects Increased Revenue and Profit Growth for 2024
CEWE, a leading photo printing company, is set to continue its growth trajectory in 2024, following a successful 2023 with increased turnover, EBIT, and a proposed dividend hike.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE plans further turnover and earnings growth in 2024 - Turnover increased to €780.2 million in 2023, EBIT rose to €83.9 million - 15th consecutive dividend increase proposed at €2.60 per share for 2023 - CEWE aims for turnover of up to €820 million and EBIT of up to €87 million in 2024 - Photofinishing segment saw significant growth in 2023 - CEWE's equity ratio, free cash flow, and ROCE all increased in 2023
The next important date, Press release on the results of 2023 and planning for 2024, at CEWE Stiftung is on 22.03.2024.
The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 103,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.978,25PKT (+0,65 %).
ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
