    Despite facing a challenging year in 2023, Bike24 Holding AG managed to secure strong growth in certain sectors and markets, even as overall revenue dipped by 13% to EUR 226 million.

    • Bike24 Holding AG reported a 13% decline in revenue to EUR 226 million during FY 2023 due to challenges in the cycling industry and weak consumer sentiment in core markets.
    • Despite the overall decline, the company saw strong double-digit growth in localized markets and the full-bike segment. Full-bike sales increased by 25% during FY 2023, accounting for 19% of total sales.
    • Localized markets grew by 18% with the Benelux region outperforming with a growth of 41% during FY 2023.
    • The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was -1.3% due to high inventory write-downs and a heavily promotional environment.
    • For 2024, Bike24 predicts a sales growth of between 1 and 5% with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.7 to 4.2%.
    • The company recorded a full impairment of EUR 56.8 million on goodwill due to a significant deterioration of market conditions in 2023.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Bike24 Holding is on 22.03.2024.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,4610EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4810EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,37 % since publication.


