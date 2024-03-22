SGL Carbon achieved its annual targets for 2023 despite a drop in demand from the wind market and a challenging economic environment.

Group sales decreased by 4.1% to €1,089.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was down 2.5% to €168.4 million.

The Carbon Fibers business unit negatively impacted Group sales with a sales decline of €122.3 million to €224.9 million.

Despite the decline in demand and decrease in earnings at Carbon Fibers, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly from 15.2% to 15.5% in 2023.

Net financial debt decreased by 32.2% to €115.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

SGL Carbon plans to invest more in growth markets, with a focus on specialty graphite components for the semiconductor industry in 2024.

