SGL Carbon Hits 2023 Annual Targets, Ramps Up Investment in Growth Markets
Despite facing a dip in wind market demand and a tough economic climate, SGL Carbon successfully met its 2023 annual targets. However, the company saw a 4.1% decrease in group sales and a 2.5% drop in adjusted EBITDA.
Foto: SGL Carbon
- SGL Carbon achieved its annual targets for 2023 despite a drop in demand from the wind market and a challenging economic environment.
- Group sales decreased by 4.1% to €1,089.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was down 2.5% to €168.4 million.
- The Carbon Fibers business unit negatively impacted Group sales with a sales decline of €122.3 million to €224.9 million.
- Despite the decline in demand and decrease in earnings at Carbon Fibers, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly from 15.2% to 15.5% in 2023.
- Net financial debt decreased by 32.2% to €115.8 million as of December 31, 2023.
- SGL Carbon plans to invest more in growth markets, with a focus on specialty graphite components for the semiconductor industry in 2024.
