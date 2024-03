DATA MODUL confirmed high sales level in fiscal year 2023 despite cost pressure - Slight sales growth to EUR 283.2 million (2.6%) - Decline in incoming orders to EUR 253.6 million (-16.0%) - EBIT for the fiscal year reaches EUR 22.3 million (-17.9%) - The group's EBIT margin for the year was 7.9% - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2023 fiscal year

The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.