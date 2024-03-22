Brockhaus Technologies Predicts Skyrocketing Revenue & EBITDA for 2024 Financial Year
Brockhaus Technologies AG is set for a promising 2024, with projected revenues soaring to €220-€240 million and adjusted EBITDA reaching €80-€90 million, following a robust financial performance in 2023.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG expects high revenue growth for the 2024 financial year, with revenue expected to reach €220 to €240 million and adjusted EBITDA to reach €80 to €90 million
- The forecast was announced on March 22, 2024
- In the 2023 financial year, the company saw a revenue increase of 31% to €187 million
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was €62 million, with an adjusted EBIT of €58 million
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 was 33.3%
- The company has stopped making adjustments for value step-up since the beginning of 2023 to align with IFRS standards.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 22,600EUR and was up +2,96 % compared with the previous
day.
Lesen Sie auch
+4,07 %
+0,45 %
+0,45 %
-6,36 %
-5,96 %
-11,60 %
-36,85 %
-36,85 %
-33,91 %
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte