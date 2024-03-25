SYNLAB Showcases Strong Performance in Fiscal Year 2023
In 2023, SYNLAB AG showcased a strong financial performance, recording €2.64 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%. This was bolstered by eight acquisitions worth €90 million.
- SYNLAB AG reported robust financial performance in 2023 with a revenue of €2.64 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%
- The company completed eight acquisitions with an enterprise value of €90 million, contributing to its business performance improvement
- The company's adjusted net debt stood at €1.3 billion at the end of December 2023
- SYNLAB's underlying organic growth, excluding COVID-19 testing revenue, was 6.4%
- The company saved €40 million through its SALIX programme and generated an unlevered free cash flow of €75 million
- SYNLAB expects revenues of around €2.7 billion in 2024 with an underlying organic growth around 4%.
