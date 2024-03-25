ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA Unveils Updated Business Strategy at Second Capital Markets Day
ProCredit, a leading MSME bank in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, is on a mission to redefine its identity. As it aims to become a desirable and responsible bank for private individuals, it also plans to expand its loan portfolio to over EUR 10bn.
- ProCredit aims to position itself as an attractive and responsible bank for private individuals in addition to being a leading MSME bank in South Eastern and Eastern Europe
- The loan portfolio is expected to grow to over EUR 10bn in the medium term, leading to important scaling effects
- Investments in staff, IT, marketing, and market presence will accelerate client and balance sheet growth
- Strong profit growth is planned with a medium-term RoE outlook raised to ~13%-14%
- ProCredit is committed to achieving net-zero emissions for its loan and investment portfolios by 2050 or earlier
- The group plans to broaden its target client profile in the retail sector and grow the private individual client base by 150% in the coming years, aiming for a more granular deposit structure.
The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2024, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 13.05.2024.
The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 8,2900EUR and was up +1,84 % compared with the
previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+3,19 %
-1,46 %
+7,41 %
+0,25 %
+43,46 %
-2,75 %
-20,39 %
-36,65 %
-34,47 %
ISIN:DE0006223407WKN:622340
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte