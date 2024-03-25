ProCredit aims to position itself as an attractive and responsible bank for private individuals in addition to being a leading MSME bank in South Eastern and Eastern Europe

The loan portfolio is expected to grow to over EUR 10bn in the medium term, leading to important scaling effects

Investments in staff, IT, marketing, and market presence will accelerate client and balance sheet growth

Strong profit growth is planned with a medium-term RoE outlook raised to ~13%-14%

ProCredit is committed to achieving net-zero emissions for its loan and investment portfolios by 2050 or earlier

The group plans to broaden its target client profile in the retail sector and grow the private individual client base by 150% in the coming years, aiming for a more granular deposit structure.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2024, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 13.05.2024.

The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 8,2900EUR and was up +1,84 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.





