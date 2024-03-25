    checkAd

     33  0 Kommentare Mainberg Asset Management: Europe's Top Special Situations Fund 4 Years Running

    Mainberg Asset Management's Special Situations Fund has once again been crowned as the Best European Special Situations Fund by The Hedge Fund Journal, marking its fourth consecutive win. Recognized for its stellar performance in 2023 and over the past two and three years, the fund has consistently outperformed since 2019.

    • Mainberg Asset Management's Special Situations Fund has been awarded the Best European Special Situations Fund for the fourth consecutive year by The Hedge Fund Journal.
    • The fund was recognized for its performance in 2023 and over a two-year and three-year period.
    • The fund has shown continuous annual outperformance since 2019.
    • The fund's robustness in turbulent market conditions and its low correlation with other asset classes have been highlighted.
    • The fund invests in equity opportunities created by M&A and other Special Situations like domination and profit and loss transfer agreements and changes of legal form.
    • The founders of Mainberg Asset Management, Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann, have jointly invested in Special Situations for more than a decade.



    Lesen Sie auch





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Mainberg Asset Management: Europe's Top Special Situations Fund 4 Years Running Mainberg Asset Management's Special Situations Fund has once again been crowned as the Best European Special Situations Fund by The Hedge Fund Journal, marking its fourth consecutive win. Recognized for its stellar performance in 2023 and over the …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer