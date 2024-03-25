Mainberg Asset Management: Europe's Top Special Situations Fund 4 Years Running
Mainberg Asset Management's Special Situations Fund has once again been crowned as the Best European Special Situations Fund by The Hedge Fund Journal, marking its fourth consecutive win. Recognized for its stellar performance in 2023 and over the past two and three years, the fund has consistently outperformed since 2019.
- Mainberg Asset Management's Special Situations Fund has been awarded the Best European Special Situations Fund for the fourth consecutive year by The Hedge Fund Journal.
- The fund was recognized for its performance in 2023 and over a two-year and three-year period.
- The fund has shown continuous annual outperformance since 2019.
- The fund's robustness in turbulent market conditions and its low correlation with other asset classes have been highlighted.
- The fund invests in equity opportunities created by M&A and other Special Situations like domination and profit and loss transfer agreements and changes of legal form.
- The founders of Mainberg Asset Management, Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann, have jointly invested in Special Situations for more than a decade.
