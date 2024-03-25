    checkAd

    Rostock, Germany (ots) - Today ARTCLINE GmbH announced the successful completion
    of two further capital increases. In addition to the founders, in particular
    family offices from Germany participated in the first capital increase of EUR
    0.8 million. In addition, a convertible loan from investors was transferred to
    equity, so that a second capital increase of EUR 3.6 million was implemented. As
    a result, the company received additional equity capital totaling EUR 4.4
    million.

    With the additional funds, ARTCLINE will finance the further execution of the
    randomized, controlled clinical trial ReActIF-ICE with more than 100 patients
    with septic shock. The study is currently being conducted in intensive care
    units in 12 German hospitals and is intended to show not only the safety but
    also the efficacy of the ARTICE® therapy.

    "Sepsis stands as the third leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and affects
    about 1.7 million people annually.," said Dr. med. Jens Altrichter, CEO of
    ARTCLINE GmbH. "Accordingly, there was a great deal of investor interest. We had
    already seen very positive effects in two smaller clinical trials and want to
    confirm this in the current larger multi-center study in order to be able to
    offer our immune cell therapy ARTICE® to seriously ill patients as quickly as
    possible."

    About ARTCLINE GmbH

    ARTCLINE GmbH was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from the University of Rostock.
    The company develops a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy for
    patients worldwide. Septic shock is still an immense challenge for our health
    care system. It is caused by immune dysfunction in the context of severe
    infections.

    The ARTICE® therapy uses immune cells from healthy blood donors to temporarily
    take over partial functions and also reactivate the patient's own immune system.

    Contact:

    Dr. Jens Altrichter
    CEO
    Phone: +49(0)381-440-7030
    E-Mail: mailto:info@artcline.de
    http://www.artcline.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163749/5742937
    OTS: ARTCLINE GmbH


