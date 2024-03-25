ARTCLINE successfully completes capital increases of EUR 4.4 million
Rostock, Germany (ots) - Today ARTCLINE GmbH announced the successful completion
of two further capital increases. In addition to the founders, in particular
family offices from Germany participated in the first capital increase of EUR
0.8 million. In addition, a convertible loan from investors was transferred to
equity, so that a second capital increase of EUR 3.6 million was implemented. As
a result, the company received additional equity capital totaling EUR 4.4
million.
With the additional funds, ARTCLINE will finance the further execution of the
randomized, controlled clinical trial ReActIF-ICE with more than 100 patients
with septic shock. The study is currently being conducted in intensive care
units in 12 German hospitals and is intended to show not only the safety but
also the efficacy of the ARTICE® therapy.
"Sepsis stands as the third leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and affects
about 1.7 million people annually.," said Dr. med. Jens Altrichter, CEO of
ARTCLINE GmbH. "Accordingly, there was a great deal of investor interest. We had
already seen very positive effects in two smaller clinical trials and want to
confirm this in the current larger multi-center study in order to be able to
offer our immune cell therapy ARTICE® to seriously ill patients as quickly as
possible."
About ARTCLINE GmbH
ARTCLINE GmbH was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from the University of Rostock.
The company develops a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy for
patients worldwide. Septic shock is still an immense challenge for our health
care system. It is caused by immune dysfunction in the context of severe
infections.
The ARTICE® therapy uses immune cells from healthy blood donors to temporarily
take over partial functions and also reactivate the patient's own immune system.
Contact:
Dr. Jens Altrichter
CEO
Phone: +49(0)381-440-7030
E-Mail: mailto:info@artcline.de
http://www.artcline.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163749/5742937
OTS: ARTCLINE GmbH
