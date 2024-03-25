Rostock, Germany (ots) - Today ARTCLINE GmbH announced the successful completion

of two further capital increases. In addition to the founders, in particular

family offices from Germany participated in the first capital increase of EUR

0.8 million. In addition, a convertible loan from investors was transferred to

equity, so that a second capital increase of EUR 3.6 million was implemented. As

a result, the company received additional equity capital totaling EUR 4.4

million.



With the additional funds, ARTCLINE will finance the further execution of the

randomized, controlled clinical trial ReActIF-ICE with more than 100 patients

with septic shock. The study is currently being conducted in intensive care

units in 12 German hospitals and is intended to show not only the safety but

also the efficacy of the ARTICE® therapy.







about 1.7 million people annually.," said Dr. med. Jens Altrichter, CEO of

ARTCLINE GmbH. "Accordingly, there was a great deal of investor interest. We had

already seen very positive effects in two smaller clinical trials and want to

confirm this in the current larger multi-center study in order to be able to

offer our immune cell therapy ARTICE® to seriously ill patients as quickly as

possible."



About ARTCLINE GmbH



ARTCLINE GmbH was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from the University of Rostock.

The company develops a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy for

patients worldwide. Septic shock is still an immense challenge for our health

care system. It is caused by immune dysfunction in the context of severe

infections.



The ARTICE® therapy uses immune cells from healthy blood donors to temporarily

take over partial functions and also reactivate the patient's own immune system.



Contact:



Dr. Jens Altrichter

CEO

Phone: +49(0)381-440-7030

E-Mail: mailto:info@artcline.de

http://www.artcline.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163749/5742937

OTS: ARTCLINE GmbH



"Sepsis stands as the third leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and affectsabout 1.7 million people annually.," said Dr. med. Jens Altrichter, CEO ofARTCLINE GmbH. "Accordingly, there was a great deal of investor interest. We hadalready seen very positive effects in two smaller clinical trials and want toconfirm this in the current larger multi-center study in order to be able tooffer our immune cell therapy ARTICE® to seriously ill patients as quickly aspossible."About ARTCLINE GmbHARTCLINE GmbH was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from the University of Rostock.The company develops a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy forpatients worldwide. Septic shock is still an immense challenge for our healthcare system. It is caused by immune dysfunction in the context of severeinfections.The ARTICE® therapy uses immune cells from healthy blood donors to temporarilytake over partial functions and also reactivate the patient's own immune system.Contact:Dr. Jens AltrichterCEOPhone: +49(0)381-440-7030E-Mail: mailto:info@artcline.dehttp://www.artcline.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163749/5742937OTS: ARTCLINE GmbH