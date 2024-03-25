Sopra Steria recognised as a "Leader" in Cyber Resiliency Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech
sector, announced today that its practices have been ranked among the "leaders"
in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of the Cyber Resiliency Services market
segment.
NelsonHall's NEAT report assessed thirteen companies across the globe and
focused on specific capability in cyber consulting & strategy construction,
incident response, and managed cyber security services.
Sopra Steria's cyber resiliency approach leverages its end-to-end cybersecurity
capabilities, assets and its own experience. NelsonHall's recognition of Sopra
Steria is based on the following strengths:
- The acquisition of the European technological player CS Group, Ordina and
Tobania in Benelux, enables Sopra Steria to extend its cybersecurity
capabilities in terms of portfolio solutions and geographies. With strong
positions in Europe, Sopra Steria has a number of enterprise clients and
clients within highly sensitive industries such as within the defense and
nuclear markets.
- Focused developments in the IoT/OT markets with a number of joint investments
making Sopra Steria one of a handful of companies with hardware security
modules for sensitive industrial environments and critical infrastructures:
for example Cyberbox for secure connectivity to OT and IoT devices, and CS
Group's SEDUCS hardened operating system for multi-domain security in IT/OT
convergence.
- Key assets on crisis management and incident response, with the innovative
fallback response solution, which can enable clients to continue to operate at
a much-diminished capability without significant downtimes after a cyber
incident.
"Cyberattackers are increasingly seeking to destroy organisations and weaken
their supply chains. Sopra Steria positions itself as a trusted third party for
organisations, anticipating and preparing for worst-case scenarios, and
responding quickly and efficiently when they occur. Our mission is to help CISOs
across Europe face troubled times with serenity, by protecting and defending
them and their digital ecosystems. Regarding this challenge, our platform
approach has been quite successful. Our teams are honoured to be recognised by
NelsonHall as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency." said Fabien LECOQ, Cyber Security
Director for France & Group CTSO.
Click here to read more about Sopra Steria and NelsonHall. (https://www.sopraste
ria.com/newsroom/press-releases/details/sopra-steria-recognised-as-a-leader-in-c
yber-resiliency-services-by-global-analyst-firm-nelsonhall-2024)
