Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech

sector, announced today that its practices have been ranked among the "leaders"

in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of the Cyber Resiliency Services market

segment.



NelsonHall's NEAT report assessed thirteen companies across the globe and

focused on specific capability in cyber consulting & strategy construction,

incident response, and managed cyber security services.





Sopra Steria's cyber resiliency approach leverages its end-to-end cybersecuritycapabilities, assets and its own experience. NelsonHall's recognition of SopraSteria is based on the following strengths:- The acquisition of the European technological player CS Group, Ordina andTobania in Benelux, enables Sopra Steria to extend its cybersecuritycapabilities in terms of portfolio solutions and geographies. With strongpositions in Europe, Sopra Steria has a number of enterprise clients andclients within highly sensitive industries such as within the defense andnuclear markets.- Focused developments in the IoT/OT markets with a number of joint investmentsmaking Sopra Steria one of a handful of companies with hardware securitymodules for sensitive industrial environments and critical infrastructures:for example Cyberbox for secure connectivity to OT and IoT devices, and CSGroup's SEDUCS hardened operating system for multi-domain security in IT/OTconvergence.- Key assets on crisis management and incident response, with the innovativefallback response solution, which can enable clients to continue to operate ata much-diminished capability without significant downtimes after a cyberincident."Cyberattackers are increasingly seeking to destroy organisations and weakentheir supply chains. Sopra Steria positions itself as a trusted third party fororganisations, anticipating and preparing for worst-case scenarios, andresponding quickly and efficiently when they occur. Our mission is to help CISOsacross Europe face troubled times with serenity, by protecting and defendingthem and their digital ecosystems. Regarding this challenge, our platformapproach has been quite successful. Our teams are honoured to be recognised byNelsonHall as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency." said Fabien LECOQ, Cyber SecurityDirector for France & Group CTSO.