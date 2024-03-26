BV Holding's SKAN Sees Surge in Sales and Margin for 2023
SKAN AG, a leading provider of integrated process systems, reported a robust financial performance in 2023, with a significant increase in net sales and EBITDA margin. The company also announced key strategic initiatives and leadership changes, setting a confident outlook for 2024.
- SKAN AG reported higher sales and margin in 2023, with net sales up 15.5% to CHF 320.0 million and EBITDA improved by 24.9% to CHF 50.1 million.
- The company proposed a dividend of CHF 0.35 per share for the 2023 financial year.
- SKAN's strategic initiatives for integrated process systems and a higher degree of standardisation in the Equipment & Solutions business are on track.
- Gert Thoenen will not stand for re-election after 19 years in office, with Beat Lüthi proposed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SKAN Group.
- The company has a confident outlook for 2024, with broad-based market growth, a high order backlog and a full project pipeline expected to ensure a good financial year.
- SKAN Group increased its net sales by 15.5% to CHF 320.0 million in 2023, exceeding its financial targets for net sales growth and EBITDA margin.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte