Wacker Neuson Group reported strong revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2023, with revenue increasing by 17.9% to EUR 2,654.9 million and EBIT increasing by 35.4% to EUR 273.2 million.

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.15 per eligible share, representing a dividend yield of 6.3% based on the closing price in 2023.

Despite a difficult second half of the year, the company managed to achieve profitable growth and reach its targets.

The company's EBIT margin was 10.3%, higher than the previous year's level of 9.0%.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects a year of consolidation with lower revenue expected in the EUR 2,400 to 2,600 million range and an EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.0 percent.

The company's long-term strategy aims to deliver a revenue of EUR 4 billion and an EBIT margin of more than 11 percent.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2024.

The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 18,020EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,320EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.091,70PKT (+0,75 %).





