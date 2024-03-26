CTS EVENTIM, a leading ticketing and live entertainment company, celebrates its 18th record year since its IPO, with annual revenue surpassing the EUR 2 billion mark for the first time, rising to EUR 2.359 billion (+22%).

The company's normalised EBITDA climbed to EUR 501.4 million (+32%).

The planned dividend is at its highest ever level at EUR 1.43 per share.

More than half of the consolidated revenue was generated from the Group's international activities.

The Ticketing segment was the biggest driver of growth last year, with annual revenue of EUR 717.3 million (+32%) and normalised EBITDA of EUR 384.4 million (+47%).

The Live Entertainment segment recorded revenue of EUR 1.677 billion (+19%) in 2023, with normalised EBITDA remaining virtually unchanged year on year at EUR 117.0 million (-2%).

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at CTS Eventim is on 26.03.2024.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 73,93EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,68EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.654,34PKT (+0,04 %).





