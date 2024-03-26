CTS Eventim Marks 18th Record Year Since IPO, Celebrating Unprecedented Success
Celebrating its 18th record year since going public, CTS EVENTIM, a premier ticketing and live entertainment firm, has achieved a milestone with its annual revenue exceeding the EUR 2 billion mark for the first time.
Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
- CTS EVENTIM, a leading ticketing and live entertainment company, celebrates its 18th record year since its IPO, with annual revenue surpassing the EUR 2 billion mark for the first time, rising to EUR 2.359 billion (+22%).
- The company's normalised EBITDA climbed to EUR 501.4 million (+32%).
- The planned dividend is at its highest ever level at EUR 1.43 per share.
- More than half of the consolidated revenue was generated from the Group's international activities.
- The Ticketing segment was the biggest driver of growth last year, with annual revenue of EUR 717.3 million (+32%) and normalised EBITDA of EUR 384.4 million (+47%).
- The Live Entertainment segment recorded revenue of EUR 1.677 billion (+19%) in 2023, with normalised EBITDA remaining virtually unchanged year on year at EUR 117.0 million (-2%).
