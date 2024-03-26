Baloise-Holding's Swiss Business Thrives Amidst Tough Year
Despite facing a year of significant challenges, including severe storms and large claims, Baloise's Swiss operations remained resilient in 2023, with a notable increase in premium volumes and a rise in net combined ratio.
- Baloise's Switzerland business remained robust in 2023 despite a challenging year marked by storms and large claims.
- The volume of premiums rose by 2.7% to CHF 1,468.7 million, mainly driven by the motor vehicle, liability, and property insurance sectors.
- The net combined ratio rose by 3.3 percentage points to 98.4% due to the impact of storm claims and large claims.
- EBIT in the life business fell year on year to CHF 181.5 million, with premiums in the individual life business climbing by 1.5% and premiums in the group life business down by 4.6%.
- Baloise Bank Ltd increased its profit to CHF 31.2 million in 2023, up by 21.4% from 2022.
- Baloise decided not to invest any further in expanding the Home and Mobility ecosystems, choosing to concentrate more on insurance-related activities and generating profits from its current portfolio of innovations.
