Baloise's Switzerland business remained robust in 2023 despite a challenging year marked by storms and large claims.

The volume of premiums rose by 2.7% to CHF 1,468.7 million, mainly driven by the motor vehicle, liability, and property insurance sectors.

The net combined ratio rose by 3.3 percentage points to 98.4% due to the impact of storm claims and large claims.

EBIT in the life business fell year on year to CHF 181.5 million, with premiums in the individual life business climbing by 1.5% and premiums in the group life business down by 4.6%.

Baloise Bank Ltd increased its profit to CHF 31.2 million in 2023, up by 21.4% from 2022.

Baloise decided not to invest any further in expanding the Home and Mobility ecosystems, choosing to concentrate more on insurance-related activities and generating profits from its current portfolio of innovations.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 26.03.2024.

The price of Baloise-Holding at the time of the news was 141,55EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 142,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,64 % since publication.





