Keyless and fidentity Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Security and Identity Verification
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Keyless, the leader in privacy-preserving biometric
authentication, announces a strategic partnership with fidentity, the Swiss
online identification and digital signature pioneer. This collaboration extends
fidentity for continuous authentication across the entire identity lifecycle.
Users can now verify their identity through fidentity and authenticate with
Keyless' multi-factor by design technology, combining onboarding and identity
verification with login, payment authentication for PSD2 SCA, step-up action,
and account recovery.
In the digital era, the threat of identity theft and fraud is escalating
rapidly. Keyless and fidentity are combining their expertise to offer an
innovative solution that guarantees both enhanced security and a seamless user
experience. fidentity customers will also benefit from Keyless' unique
Zero-Knowledge Biometrics (ZKB) technology, which does not store biometric data
anywhere.
authentication, announces a strategic partnership with fidentity, the Swiss
online identification and digital signature pioneer. This collaboration extends
fidentity for continuous authentication across the entire identity lifecycle.
Users can now verify their identity through fidentity and authenticate with
Keyless' multi-factor by design technology, combining onboarding and identity
verification with login, payment authentication for PSD2 SCA, step-up action,
and account recovery.
In the digital era, the threat of identity theft and fraud is escalating
rapidly. Keyless and fidentity are combining their expertise to offer an
innovative solution that guarantees both enhanced security and a seamless user
experience. fidentity customers will also benefit from Keyless' unique
Zero-Knowledge Biometrics (ZKB) technology, which does not store biometric data
anywhere.
Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-founder of Keyless, stated, "Account takeovers
caused by credential-based authentication are rising year on year. Solutions
such as Keyless and fidentity are aiming to change this. At the same time, as
consumers we prefer a light-touch approach. The fewer platforms we have to
register with, the better. This partnership with fidentity aims to bridge this
gap, allowing us to combine our patented ZKB technology with fidentity's so that
users can benefit from both with a single sign-up."
fidentity, renowned for its robust identity verification systems, sees this
partnership as a step forward in its mission to enable trust in our increasingly
digital world. Thorsten Hau, CEO and Founder of fidentity, commented, "Joining
forces with Keyless marks a significant milestone in our journey. By adding
biometric authentication to our existing solution, we are setting new standards
in digital identity verification. This will allow us to offer our customers an
even higher level of security and convenience than before."
About Keyless
Keyless is a passwordless authentication company and the world leader in
privacy-preserving biometrics for consumer and workforce authentication. It
protects financial institutions, governments, and enterprises globally,
combating fraud, identity theft, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its
flagship Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology does not store biometric data
anywhere and delivers built-in multi-factor security with just one look at the
camera. Keyless is ISO27001 certified and also holds both FIDO Biometrics and
FIDO2 certifications, the only company to do so. Privately owned, Keyless holds
multiple patents and operates from three offices worldwide.
About fidentity
Founded in 2016, fidentity is a pioneering Swiss fintech company dedicated to
revolutionizing automated customer identification and signature solutions.
Through its cutting-edge web-based services, fidentity is reshaping the
landscape of digital trust and making it effortlessly accessible. Trusted by
renowned Swiss banks and respected financial service providers, fidentity is at
the forefront of digitizing complex business processes while ensuring full
regulatory compliance. fidentity's identity verification is certified by KPMG to
comply with ETSI TS 199 461 and is in full compliance with both Swiss (ZertES)
and European (eIDAS) legislation, providing unparalleled reliability and peace
of mind. https://fidentity.ch/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keyless-and-fi
dentity-form-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-digital-security-and-identity-veri
fication-302098724.html
Contact:
Alexander Jones,
alex.jones@keyless.io,
+447447744789
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158067/5743974
OTS: Keyless Technologies
caused by credential-based authentication are rising year on year. Solutions
such as Keyless and fidentity are aiming to change this. At the same time, as
consumers we prefer a light-touch approach. The fewer platforms we have to
register with, the better. This partnership with fidentity aims to bridge this
gap, allowing us to combine our patented ZKB technology with fidentity's so that
users can benefit from both with a single sign-up."
fidentity, renowned for its robust identity verification systems, sees this
partnership as a step forward in its mission to enable trust in our increasingly
digital world. Thorsten Hau, CEO and Founder of fidentity, commented, "Joining
forces with Keyless marks a significant milestone in our journey. By adding
biometric authentication to our existing solution, we are setting new standards
in digital identity verification. This will allow us to offer our customers an
even higher level of security and convenience than before."
About Keyless
Keyless is a passwordless authentication company and the world leader in
privacy-preserving biometrics for consumer and workforce authentication. It
protects financial institutions, governments, and enterprises globally,
combating fraud, identity theft, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its
flagship Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology does not store biometric data
anywhere and delivers built-in multi-factor security with just one look at the
camera. Keyless is ISO27001 certified and also holds both FIDO Biometrics and
FIDO2 certifications, the only company to do so. Privately owned, Keyless holds
multiple patents and operates from three offices worldwide.
About fidentity
Founded in 2016, fidentity is a pioneering Swiss fintech company dedicated to
revolutionizing automated customer identification and signature solutions.
Through its cutting-edge web-based services, fidentity is reshaping the
landscape of digital trust and making it effortlessly accessible. Trusted by
renowned Swiss banks and respected financial service providers, fidentity is at
the forefront of digitizing complex business processes while ensuring full
regulatory compliance. fidentity's identity verification is certified by KPMG to
comply with ETSI TS 199 461 and is in full compliance with both Swiss (ZertES)
and European (eIDAS) legislation, providing unparalleled reliability and peace
of mind. https://fidentity.ch/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keyless-and-fi
dentity-form-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-digital-security-and-identity-veri
fication-302098724.html
Contact:
Alexander Jones,
alex.jones@keyless.io,
+447447744789
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158067/5743974
OTS: Keyless Technologies
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen