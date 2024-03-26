    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Keyless, the leader in privacy-preserving biometric
    authentication, announces a strategic partnership with fidentity, the Swiss
    online identification and digital signature pioneer. This collaboration extends
    fidentity for continuous authentication across the entire identity lifecycle.
    Users can now verify their identity through fidentity and authenticate with
    Keyless' multi-factor by design technology, combining onboarding and identity
    verification with login, payment authentication for PSD2 SCA, step-up action,
    and account recovery.

    In the digital era, the threat of identity theft and fraud is escalating
    rapidly. Keyless and fidentity are combining their expertise to offer an
    innovative solution that guarantees both enhanced security and a seamless user
    experience. fidentity customers will also benefit from Keyless' unique
    Zero-Knowledge Biometrics (ZKB) technology, which does not store biometric data
    anywhere.

    Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-founder of Keyless, stated, "Account takeovers
    caused by credential-based authentication are rising year on year. Solutions
    such as Keyless and fidentity are aiming to change this. At the same time, as
    consumers we prefer a light-touch approach. The fewer platforms we have to
    register with, the better. This partnership with fidentity aims to bridge this
    gap, allowing us to combine our patented ZKB technology with fidentity's so that
    users can benefit from both with a single sign-up."

    fidentity, renowned for its robust identity verification systems, sees this
    partnership as a step forward in its mission to enable trust in our increasingly
    digital world. Thorsten Hau, CEO and Founder of fidentity, commented, "Joining
    forces with Keyless marks a significant milestone in our journey. By adding
    biometric authentication to our existing solution, we are setting new standards
    in digital identity verification. This will allow us to offer our customers an
    even higher level of security and convenience than before."

    About Keyless

    Keyless is a passwordless authentication company and the world leader in
    privacy-preserving biometrics for consumer and workforce authentication. It
    protects financial institutions, governments, and enterprises globally,
    combating fraud, identity theft, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its
    flagship Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology does not store biometric data
    anywhere and delivers built-in multi-factor security with just one look at the
    camera. Keyless is ISO27001 certified and also holds both FIDO Biometrics and
    FIDO2 certifications, the only company to do so. Privately owned, Keyless holds
    multiple patents and operates from three offices worldwide.

    About fidentity

    Founded in 2016, fidentity is a pioneering Swiss fintech company dedicated to
    revolutionizing automated customer identification and signature solutions.
    Through its cutting-edge web-based services, fidentity is reshaping the
    landscape of digital trust and making it effortlessly accessible. Trusted by
    renowned Swiss banks and respected financial service providers, fidentity is at
    the forefront of digitizing complex business processes while ensuring full
    regulatory compliance. fidentity's identity verification is certified by KPMG to
    comply with ETSI TS 199 461 and is in full compliance with both Swiss (ZertES)
    and European (eIDAS) legislation, providing unparalleled reliability and peace
    of mind. https://fidentity.ch/

