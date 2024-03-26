Management Board presented convincing corporate planning

Broad approval of creditors for financial concept

Promissory note loans and bridge financing extended

Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board intended

Focus on operating business and value generation of the company

Lenders of promissory note loans and bridge financing agreed to restructuring plan and extensions

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 16.05.2024.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,2000EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.





