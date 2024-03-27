Aroundtown SA Reveals Robust FY 2023 Results: Solid Operations & Strong Liquidity
In 2023, significant financial strides were made, including disposals exceeding €1.2 billion, pro-active liability management, and a surge in liquidity balance to €3 billion.
- Disposals completed of over €1.2 billion in 2023, increasing liquidity and reducing leverage
- Pro-active liability management, including the repurchase of €1.3 billion shorter-term bonds at a discount
- New bank debt of ca. €1 billion signed in 2023
- Liquidity balance increased to €3 billion and net debt reduced by €0.9 billion during 2023
- Property revaluations amounted to negative €3.2 billion, reflecting a like-for-like devaluation of 11%
- LTV of 43% as of December 2023, increased by 3% during the year as disposals and pro-active liability management partially mitigated the devaluation impact.
