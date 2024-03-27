Rational AG increased its sales revenues by 10 percent in 2023 to 1.126 billion euros, with strong performance in North America and Asia.

The EBIT margin rose to 24.6 percent and a dividend of 13.50 euros per share has been proposed.

The company expects to continue its long-term growth trend in 2024 with stable earning power.

Rational AG introduced a new product category, the iHexagon, which combines hot air, steam, and microwave heat in the cooking cabinet.

The company's number of employees worldwide exceeded 2,500 for the first time in 2023.

Rational AG expects to be admitted to the MDAX at the start of June 2024, meeting all the index criteria in full.

The next important date, Financial figures / balance sheet press conference / conference call for the fiscal year 2023, at Rational is on 27.03.2024.

