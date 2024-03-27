Mister Spex Surges Ahead in 2023, Boosts Market Share & Commits to Sustainable Growth
In a year marked by growth and strategic advances, Mister Spex SE, a leading digital omnichannel optician, has reported encouraging financial results for 2023, showcasing its robust performance in the optical market.
- Mister Spex SE, a digitally-driven omnichannel optician, reported a 6% increase in net revenue for 2023, with a 10% increase in Germany.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA reached €0.9 million, an improvement of approximately €9 million from the previous year.
- The "Lean 4 Leverage" program led to a 10% growth in prescription glasses and a 13% increase in sunglasses. The average order value also increased by 7% overall and by 8% in prescription glasses.
- Gross margin increased to 50.6% due to decreased discounts, a positive product mix, and price increases.
- For 2024, Mister Spex expects low to mid-single digit percentage growth in net revenue and a positive low single-digit percentage margin in adjusted EBITDA.
- The company plans to extend its product and service portfolio, target a broader customer group both online and in brick-and-mortar stores, and continue to improve profitability through the "Lean 4 Leverage" program.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 3,3725EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
