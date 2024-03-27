RENK Group AG reported profitable growth in fiscal year 2023 with revenue increasing by 9.0% to 926 million euros from 849 million euros in 2022.

The company recorded a record order intake of nearly 1.3 billion euros in 2023, up from 987 million euros in 2022, and a record total order backlog of 4.6 billion euros.

EBIT for RENK Group AG rose to 150 million euros in 2023, up from 144 million euros in 2022.

The company forecasts strong growth for 2024, with expected revenues of 1.0 - 1.1 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of 16 - 18%.

The defense sector was a significant contributor to the company's growth momentum.

RENK Group AG successfully listed on the stock exchange on February 7, 2024, which laid the groundwork for further international growth.

The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 34,68EUR and was up +0,64 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.





