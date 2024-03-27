Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Bangkok/Thailand (ots) -- C02 savings correspond to the annual CO2 footprint of almost the inhabitantsof the Muang Chachoengsao district- Thailand particularly affected by climate change: 9th place in the globallong-term climate change risk index- Policymakers should create good framework conditions for a professionalcircular economy and thus climate protectionIncreased recycling of stainless steel can make a noticeable contribution tomitigate climate change in Thailand and globally. This is the result of a recentjoint study by a number of prestigious Thai and German scientists, on behalf ofOryx Stainless (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which looked at the social welfare benefitsof recycling stainless steel in Thailand. The Fraunhofer Center forInternational Management and Knowledge Economy IMW from Leipzig, Germany,planned and coordinated the study with the support of the German Embassy. Forevery ton of stainless steel scrap used to produce new stainless steel, 6.71tons of CO2 are saved compared to the use of primary raw materials. This was theresult of the scientific analysis conducted by Fraunhofer UMSICHT using theexample of the recycling processes at Oryx Stainless in Thailand. Oryx Stainlessis one of the world's leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel with fivesites in Asia and Europe. Based on the stainless steel scrap handled by OryxStainless in Thailand in the reference year of the study (2021), the scientistscalculate CO2 savings of 556,000 tons. This approximately corresponds to theannual CO2 footprint of the inhabitants of the Muang Chachoengsao district whichis close to the Thai location of Oryx Stainless or 1.45 percent of the totalgreenhouse gas emissions from all industrial processes in the country. Thepotential for Thailand and the climate becomes clear when one sees that almost3.6 million tons of CO2 were saved within the entire Oryx Stainless Group in thereference year.The fight against climate change is of particular importance for Thailand, asthe country is already suffering greatly from the effects of global warming.Thailand ranks 9th in the global long-term climate change risk index, whichcovers the years 2000 to 2019. Thailand is highly exposed to natural hazardssuch as heat waves, droughts, floods, cyclones and storm surges. Floods pose thegreatest threat to Thailand in terms of frequency and damage. The country isalready one of the ten most flood-affected countries in the world.In terms of the economic costs caused by climate change, the volume of stainlesssteel scrap that Oryx Stainless Thailand Co., Ltd. put back into the productioncycle saved around 1.9 billion Thai baht equivalating more than 50 million US