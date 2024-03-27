    checkAd

    Düsseldorf, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - To make complex reports on global
    economic and finance issues more accessible and easily consumable for the public
    leveraging generative AI

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group
    
    
    
    
    , a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As
    , a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As
    an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys
    will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to
    inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.

    In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt
    Research Institute
    
    
    
    
    (HRI), an independent economic research
    institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will
    leverage Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
    an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI
    technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global
    economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.

    HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and,
    now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age
    customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation,
    text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These
    innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which
    are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely
    accessible source of economic and financial information.
