Infosys and Handelsblatt Media Group Announce Strategic Collaboration
Düsseldorf, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - To make complex reports on global
economic and finance issues more accessible and easily consumable for the public
leveraging generative AI
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group (https://a
pc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhandelsblattgroup.com%2
F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C7bb0cacf55344fe6e41c08dc44f47912
%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638461064021225975%7CUnknown%7CTWF
pbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%
7C%7C%7C&sdata=Xhs931H3uSw%2B5JuUTCb4zGm%2BRU4t3%2Fd5l7XpTqvTfnE%3D&reserved=0)
, a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As
an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys
will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to
inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.
economic and finance issues more accessible and easily consumable for the public
leveraging generative AI
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group (https://a
pc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhandelsblattgroup.com%2
F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C7bb0cacf55344fe6e41c08dc44f47912
%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638461064021225975%7CUnknown%7CTWF
pbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%
7C%7C%7C&sdata=Xhs931H3uSw%2B5JuUTCb4zGm%2BRU4t3%2Fd5l7XpTqvTfnE%3D&reserved=0)
, a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As
an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys
will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to
inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.
In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt
Research Institute (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A
%2F%2Fresearch.handelsblatt.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7
C7bb0cacf55344fe6e41c08dc44f47912%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6
38461064021236655%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLC
JBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ZlOVM3FBfGGGPDkt%2F%2FU1wit%2B%2
BFFntW%2FmqnsWREc0Xxc%3D&reserved=0) (HRI), an independent economic research
institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will
leverage Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI
technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global
economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.
HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and,
now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age
customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation,
text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These
innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which
are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely
accessible source of economic and financial information.
Research Institute (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A
%2F%2Fresearch.handelsblatt.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7
C7bb0cacf55344fe6e41c08dc44f47912%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6
38461064021236655%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLC
JBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ZlOVM3FBfGGGPDkt%2F%2FU1wit%2B%2
BFFntW%2FmqnsWREc0Xxc%3D&reserved=0) (HRI), an independent economic research
institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will
leverage Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI
technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global
economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.
HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and,
now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age
customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation,
text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These
innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which
are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely
accessible source of economic and financial information.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen