Düsseldorf, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - To make complex reports on global

economic and finance issues more accessible and easily consumable for the public

leveraging generative AI



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group (https://a

, a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As

an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys

will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to

inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.







institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will

leverage Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,

an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI

technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global

economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.



HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and,

now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age

customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation,

text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These

innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which

are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely

In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt

In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with HandelsblattResearch Institute (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.handelsblatt.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C7bb0cacf55344fe6e41c08dc44f47912%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638461064021236655%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ZlOVM3FBfGGGPDkt%2F%2FU1wit%2B%2BFFntW%2FmqnsWREc0Xxc%3D&reserved=0) (HRI), an independent economic researchinstitute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys willleverage Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AItechnologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on globaleconomic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and,now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-agecustomizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation,text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. Theseinnovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, whichare smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widelyaccessible source of economic and financial information.