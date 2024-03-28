STRATEC SE reported a consolidated sales decrease of 3.8% at constant currency to €261.9 million in 2023, compared to €274.6 million in 2022.

The company's adjusted EBIT margin was 10.3% in 2023, down from 16.4% in 2022.

STRATEC launched new products and concluded new development cooperations with partners in 2023.

For 2024, the company expects sales on a constant-currency basis to remain stable or grow slightly, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.

STRATEC anticipates a weak start to 2024, with a strong recovery in sales and earnings performance expected from the second quarter.

The company plans to propose a dividend of €0.55 per share for the 2023 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024.

