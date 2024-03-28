    checkAd

    In 2023, STRATEC SE experienced a slight dip in consolidated sales and adjusted EBIT margin, despite launching new products and forging fresh development partnerships. The company anticipates a stronger 2024.

    Foto: Stratec SE
    • STRATEC SE reported a consolidated sales decrease of 3.8% at constant currency to €261.9 million in 2023, compared to €274.6 million in 2022.
    • The company's adjusted EBIT margin was 10.3% in 2023, down from 16.4% in 2022.
    • STRATEC launched new products and concluded new development cooperations with partners in 2023.
    • For 2024, the company expects sales on a constant-currency basis to remain stable or grow slightly, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.
    • STRATEC anticipates a weak start to 2024, with a strong recovery in sales and earnings performance expected from the second quarter.
    • The company plans to propose a dividend of €0.55 per share for the 2023 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 28.03.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.406,27PKT (+0,98 %).


